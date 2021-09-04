Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3: PHOTOS of the cast prove they share a close bond

1 / 6

Pictures of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3’s cast

Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh are one of the most adored on-screen couples in the Hindi television industry. The two instantly became everyone’s favourite as their daily soap, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi premiered in February 2016 and remained on-air until November 2017. After a good run on the television the first time, the makers of the series are back with another season of the series which premiered in July 2021 with the same cast and a continued storyline. Not only on-screen, the cast of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 are like one family, but even in real life, they share a good bond. Here are pictures of the cast of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 that prove the cast of the series are close to each other. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla