Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3: PHOTOS of the cast prove they share a close bond

Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh are one of the most adored on-screen couples in the Hindi television industry. The two instantly became everyone’s favourite as their daily soap, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi premiered in February 2016 and remained on-air until November 2017. After a good run on the television the first time, the makers of the series are back with another season of the series which premiered in July 2021 with the same cast and a continued storyline. Not only on-screen, the cast of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 are like one family, but even in real life, they share a good bond. Here are pictures of the cast of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 that prove the cast of the series are close to each other. Read ahead to know more.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Shaheer Sheikh gets clicked with the women of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 as they pose together for the perfect frame.
Erica Fernandes with her cast of the series make goofy faces for the camera.
Erica Fernandes, Supriya Pilgaonkar and Shaheer Sheikh click a selfie as they are all smiles.
Supriya Pilgaonkar gets clicked with her on-screen children as they pose for the camera.
Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh get clicked on the sets of the series with their three on-screen children.