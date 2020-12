1 / 7

Erica Fernandes in black outfits

Erica Fernandes is one of the most loved actresses in the industry. The beautiful actress made her TV debut with Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. Her performance and chemistry with co-star Shaheer Sheikh won many hearts. She later wowed everyone with her performance as Prerna Sharma in Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She was paired opposite Parth Samthaan in the same. Fans loved their onscreen chemistry. The actress recently created a huge buzz as she starred opposite Harshad Chopra in the music video of the song 'Juda Kar Diya'. Both did justice to their roles and won hearts. Apart from her brilliant performances, Erica has always made buzz because of her sense of style. Erica is one of the most fashionable stars. Be it red carpet events or airport looks, Erica's style is always on point. She looks good in a western outfit as much as she does in a traditional one. The actress has proved the same multiple times. If you've noticed, as much as Erica looks stunning in colourful outfits, she looks the best in black outfits. A black outfit has been her go-to for many occasions. Speaking of that, here's a look at her most ravishing and drop-dead gorgeous looks in black outfits.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani/Instagram