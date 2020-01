1 / 9

Erica with her family

Erica Fernandes is one of the most endearing and versatile actresses of the television world. The actress is very popular and loved for her performance in the shows Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi opposite Shaheer Sheikh and her ongoing show Kasautii Zindagii Kay in which she portrays the role of Prerna Sharma. Erica has won several awards for her performances and keeps winning hearts of the audience. She is quite active on social media and makes sure to keep interacting with her fans and also keeps them updated. Erica often posts cute pictures with her family. Let us check some of them below.

Photo Credit : Instagram