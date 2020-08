1 / 10

Erica Fernandes

Erica Fernandes made her television debut in 2016 opposite Shaheer Sheikh in Sony TVs Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi wherein she played the role of Dr Sonakshi Bose and next, she was seen in Star Plus’ Kasautii Zindagii Kay opposite Parth Samthaan. Now post the lockdown was lifted, and shootings were resumed, initially, Erica was shooting from home, but now, reports suggest that she is back on the sets. That said, while it was being reported that Parth is soon going to leave the show, it was also being reported that Erica, too, is quitting the show, however, Erica dismissed all such rumours as she said that she is very much a part of the show. When asked about her decision to leave the show, Erica said that she is not leaving Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Moving on, Erica stated that she is currently very much a part of Kasautii Zindagi Kay. Also, earlier, reports suggested that Divyanka Tripathi Dhayi will replace Erica and walk into her shoes to play the 'new Prerna' in KZK. Now today, while looking at Erica’s social media posts, it can safely be said that she loves to travel and therefore, we decided to round up a series of photos of this 27-year-old actress that shows her love for travel.

Photo Credit : Instagram