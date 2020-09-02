When Erica Fernandes’ social media posts showed her love for sun, sand and beaches; See PHOTOS

1 / 11

Erica Fernandes

As we speak, Erica Fernandes is essaying the role of Prerna in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and prior to that, she was seen in Sony TVs Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. Now whenever Erica is not shooting, she loves to travel as by self-admission, she is a travel enthusiast and today, we decided to round up a series of photos of Erica Fernandes that shows her love for all things water, beaches and sand. Yes, one look at Erica’s social media posts and we can surely say that she loves to sit by the beach, enjoy the view and soak in the sun. That said, as we all are reeling with the Coronavirus pandemic, we are sure vacations seem like a distant plan, however, we reckon that one should see these throwback vacation photos and virtually travel. Also, as we speak, reports suggest that ever since it was announced that Parth Samthaan is quitting the show, it is being said that the makers of Kasautii Zindagii Kay are pulling the plug on the show soon.

Photo Credit : Instagram