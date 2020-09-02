Advertisement
When Erica Fernandes’ social media posts showed her love for sun, sand and beaches; See PHOTOS

Today, we rounded up a series of photos of Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Erica Fernandes that shows her profound love for sun, sand and beaches; Take a look
8863 reads Mumbai Updated: September 2, 2020 02:30 pm
  • 1 / 11
    Erica Fernandes

    Erica Fernandes

    As we speak, Erica Fernandes is essaying the role of Prerna in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and prior to that, she was seen in Sony TVs Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. Now whenever Erica is not shooting, she loves to travel as by self-admission, she is a travel enthusiast and today, we decided to round up a series of photos of Erica Fernandes that shows her love for all things water, beaches and sand. Yes, one look at Erica’s social media posts and we can surely say that she loves to sit by the beach, enjoy the view and soak in the sun. That said, as we all are reeling with the Coronavirus pandemic, we are sure vacations seem like a distant plan, however, we reckon that one should see these throwback vacation photos and virtually travel. Also, as we speak, reports suggest that ever since it was announced that Parth Samthaan is quitting the show, it is being said that the makers of Kasautii Zindagii Kay are pulling the plug on the show soon.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 11
    Beach selfie

    Beach selfie

    As per reports, the TRPs of the show are not upto the mark, and so, since the makers were not happy with the numbers of the show, they are planning to pull the plug. Also, Parth Samthaan's decision of quitting the show has visibly added to the decision of the channel.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 11
    Of sand and beaches

    Of sand and beaches

    Reports suggest that Erica Fernandes’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay might go off air by November this year.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 11
    Poser

    Poser

    Talking about the show, it is a remake of Kasautii Zindagii Kay starring Shweta Tiwari, Cezane Khan, Ronit Roy and Urvashi Dholakia. While Hina Khan and Karan Singh Grover were seen as Komolika and Mr. Bajaj respectively in the show, the two were later replaced by Amna Sharif and Karan Patel.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 11
    Breath of fresh air

    Breath of fresh air

    For all those who don’t know, Erica Fernandes was seen in a couple of South films before she made her television debut and during an interview, when she was asked if she is doing any Kannada film, Erica said she is not doing any movies now.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 11
    Pool click

    Pool click

    Talking about the same, Erica said that she can't take up movies as she is already caught up with a daily soap and she is extremely busy with it.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 11
    Let's take a dip in the pool

    Let's take a dip in the pool

    Alongside reports of Parth quitting the show, it was also being said that Erica, too, is leaving the show, however, when Erica was asked about leaving the show, she dismissed all such rumours as she said that she is very much a part of the show.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 11
    Let's dive

    Let's dive

    Erica Fernandes loves all things beach and water and her vacay photos are proof

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 11
    Water baby

    Water baby

    Often, Erica Fernandes uploads YouTube videos showing her fans how to do make-up and giving them tips

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 11
    Sight for sore eyes

    Sight for sore eyes

    Erica Fernandes recently took to social media to wish Ekta Kapoor on her birthday and she addressed her as 'Bigg Boss'

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 11
    Beach love

    Beach love

    Erica Fernandes is a poser and her social media posts reflect her love for sand and sun

    Photo Credit : Instagram

