Happy Eunha Day: 6 gorgeous outfits that shows off VIVIZ’s lead vocalist’s amazing fashion sense

Some gorgeous looks adorned by the adorable vocalist, Eunha

Eunha was born May 30, 1997, in Seoul. She was a child actress, and had a role in the 2007 television drama ‘The Clinic for Married Couples: Love and War’. Eunha debuted as a member of South Korean girl group GFRIEND in early 2015 with the song ‘Glass Bead’. She was featured on Pro C's single ‘Han River at Night’, released on October 21, 2015. Eunha's first solo release was the song ‘Don't Come to Farewell’, recorded for the soundtrack of the television drama ‘Six Flying Dragons’. It was released on March 7, 2016. She played a role in MBC MBig TV's web show Oh My God! Tip with Block B's Park Kyung. Eunha was then featured on Park Kyung's single ‘Inferiority Complex’, released May 25, 2016. Her second solo release was the song ‘Love-ing’, recorded for the soundtrack of the television drama ‘Temperature of Love’. It was released on October 2, 2017. On October 6, 2021, it was announced that Eunha, along with former GFriend members SinB and Umji, have signed a contract with BPM Entertainment to debut as a trio. On October 8, 2021, it was announced their new group name would be VIVIZ. VIVIZ debuted on February 9, 2022, with the extended play ‘Beam of Prism’ with the title track ‘Bop Bop’ which is a hybrid pop dance song with latin-style rhythm and disco rhythm with lyrics about the group's aspiration to enjoy music. Following the release of the extended play, the group performed ‘Bop Bop!’ on two music programs: Mnet's ‘M Countdown’ on February 10, and on February 17 where they won the first place, and SBS's ‘Inkigayo’ on February 20. On April 27, VIVIZ performed ‘Bop Bop!’ at The Recording Academy's Grammy Global Spin.

Photo Credit : News1