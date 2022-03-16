Eva Longoria Birthday: 6 must watch performances by the Brooklyn Nine Nine actress

Eva Longoria turns 47! The actress and producer is known for her iconic role of Isabella Braña on CBS' soap opera The Young and the Restless. Eva starred in the daytime show from 2001 to 2003 and attached much fame and buzz to her name. She is also famous among the pop culture enthusiasts for her portrayal of Sophia Perez, the gorgeous defence attorney and Jake Peralta's love interest in NBC sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Eva received critical acclaim for her exceptional performance as Gabrielle Solis in the series Desperate Houswives which won her multiple Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild Award nominations. Scroll down further to find out some of Eva Longoria's unmissable movies and series.
Created by Marc Cherry, this ABC drama series of 8 seasons follows the life of a group of housewives who are closely knit. Their neighbourhood might seem peaceful from the outside but things are not as perfect on the other side of the curtain as they may seem.
Based on the lives of five Hispanic maids who work for the big names in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles and encounter the broken and often hilarious parts of the lives of the wealthy elites of LA.
A sitcom on the work lives of cops in New York, this series was created by Dan Goor and Michael Schur. Starring Andy Samberg in the lead role of Jake Peralta beside Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews, Joe Lo Truglio, Andre Braugher and more.
This 2006 film is an action thriller that follows a disgraced secret agent who is trying to prove his innocence in a murder case but things are not as easy as they sound.
A rom-com like no other, this 2008 film is about Kate who dies and subsequently turns into a ghost on the day of her wedding. She plans to sabotage her ex-fiance's new romance through the help of a psychic who is the new girl she wants to get rid of.
In this Amazon original romance drama, Eva plays the supporting role of Carmen as the film follows Sylvie and the story of her summer romance with a saxophonist who years after they first met reappears in Sylvie's life.
