Eva Longoria Birthday: 6 must watch performances by the Brooklyn Nine Nine actress

Happy Birthday Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria turns 47! The actress and producer is known for her iconic role of Isabella Braña on CBS' soap opera The Young and the Restless. Eva starred in the daytime show from 2001 to 2003 and attached much fame and buzz to her name. She is also famous among the pop culture enthusiasts for her portrayal of Sophia Perez, the gorgeous defence attorney and Jake Peralta's love interest in NBC sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Eva received critical acclaim for her exceptional performance as Gabrielle Solis in the series Desperate Houswives which won her multiple Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild Award nominations. Scroll down further to find out some of Eva Longoria's unmissable movies and series.

Photo Credit : Getty Images