Evan Rachel Wood turns 35! She is best known for playing a sentient android Dolores Abernathy in the HBO series Westworld. Although the actress is famous for her recent hits, Wood started her journey as an actor in the 90s as she appeared in several Tv series. She gained major critical applause for her part in the HBO miniseries Mildred Pierce. Apart from Wood's acting prowess, her fashion has also caught the eye of many as she stuns all with her fabulous style. Continue scrolling to check out some of her best red carpet looks.
The actress looked like a fairy in her bright blue gown on the red carpet of her series Westworld's season 4 premiere back in June.
While attending the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in 2017, the actress sported a chic look as she got the carpet in her crisp white suit.
At the season 3 premiere of Westworld in 2020, Wood turned her fierce gears on as she donned a black gown with a long slit up her thigh.
Wood went for a sleeve-less see-through midi dress for the premiere of her film Frozen 2.
