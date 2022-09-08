Happy Birthday Evan Rachel Wood

Evan Rachel Wood turns 35! She is best known for playing a sentient android Dolores Abernathy in the HBO series Westworld. Although the actress is famous for her recent hits, Wood started her journey as an actor in the 90s as she appeared in several Tv series. She gained major critical applause for her part in the HBO miniseries Mildred Pierce. Apart from Wood's acting prowess, her fashion has also caught the eye of many as she stuns all with her fabulous style. Continue scrolling to check out some of her best red carpet looks.