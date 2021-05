1 / 7

EVERGLOW is back!

If you’ve been a K-Pop stan for any amount of time, it is certain that you have heard of EVERGLOW. After all, EVERGLOW has become synonymous with the genre, representing the path-breaking novelty of the same. This revolutionary girl group has time and again redefined the standards of beauty and femininity and gone viral for the music they created as a result. From powerful and intense performances to addictive hooks that simply won’t get out of your head, EVERGLOW has finally marked their much-awaited comeback with their 3rd single album ‘Last Melody’. EVERGLOW is composed of 6 members: E:U, Sihyeon, Mia, Onda, Aisha, and Yiren. They debuted on March 18, 2019 with their single album "Arrival of EVERGLOW". Ever since their debut, fans and music lovers worldwide has their eyes on EVERGLOW because of their incredible capacity to turn any song into a mega-hit. The choreography is en pointe and the visuals are of course, no joke. If you haven't heard of EVERGLOW yet, allow us to introduce you to the members!

Photo Credit : Yuehua Entertainment