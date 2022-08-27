PHOTOS: Introduction to the queen of girl crush concept, EVERGLOW

EVERGLOW is a South Korean girl group formed by Yuehua Entertainment. The group is composed of six members: E:U, Sihyeon, Mia, Onda, Aisha, and Yiren. On March 18, EVERGLOW released their first single album, ‘Arrival of Everglow’, with the lead single ‘Bon Bon Chocolat’. The song was co-written by American singer and songwriter Melanie Fontana, who previously wrote for groups such as boy band BTS and singer Tiffany Young. Member E:U also participated in co-writing the track ‘Moon’. EVERGLOW enjoyed commercial success with their releases; ‘Arrival of Everglow’ debuted and peaked at number six on the Gaon Album Chart, selling more than 23,000 copies as of September 2019, while ‘Bon Bon Chocolat’ debuted and peaked at number five on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales Chart, selling 5,000 copies in the US as of August. On August 19, the group released their second single album ‘Hush’ with lead single ‘Adios’. The music video for ‘Adios’ received over 100 million views by August 2019. Due to their commercial success, on September 24, EVERGLOW won their first music program award on The Show. In 2021, the group released their third single album ‘Last Melody’ with lead single ‘First’. Their comeback concept was described as warriors from the future. During the group's showcase for ‘Last Melody’, it was announced that the leadership role of the group, originally held by E:U, had been transferred to Sihyeon. On June 5, ‘First’ entered the Billboard's World Digital Song Sales chart at number five along with their two additional singles, ‘Don't Ask Don't Tell’ and ‘Please, Please’, which peaked at numbers 20 and 21, respectively.
E:U is the Main Dancer and Main Rapper of the girl group EVERGLOW under Yuehua Entertainment. Born as Park Jiwon on May 19, 1998, E:U used to be a model before debuting as an idol.
Sihyeon competed in the first season of Mnet's reality television competition 'Produce 101' as an individual trainee in 2016. She placed 40th and then signed with Yuehua Entertainment. In 2018, she joined the third season of the franchise, 'Produce 48' alongside future group mate Wang Yiren and Choi Yena. Sihyeon placed 27th and was once again eliminated in the third round with Wang Yiren.
She is the main vocalist and main dancer of the group. The stage name 'Mia' means 'beautiful child'.
She was a participant on Idol School (Ranked #40). The meaning of her stage name Onda is 'come to me' in Korean.
Aisha is the Lead Rapper and Sub-Vocalist of the group. Born on July 24, 2000, Aisha grew up with the passion to perform which lead her to become a trainee under JYP Entertainment. She is one of the tallest female idol in the industry.
Yiren is a Chinese singer under Yue Hua Entertainment. She is the center and maknae of the group.