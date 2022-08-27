PHOTOS: Introduction to the queen of girl crush concept, EVERGLOW

1 / 7

Let's take a look at the members of EVERGLOW!

EVERGLOW is a South Korean girl group formed by Yuehua Entertainment. The group is composed of six members: E:U, Sihyeon, Mia, Onda, Aisha, and Yiren. On March 18, EVERGLOW released their first single album, ‘Arrival of Everglow’, with the lead single ‘Bon Bon Chocolat’. The song was co-written by American singer and songwriter Melanie Fontana, who previously wrote for groups such as boy band BTS and singer Tiffany Young. Member E:U also participated in co-writing the track ‘Moon’. EVERGLOW enjoyed commercial success with their releases; ‘Arrival of Everglow’ debuted and peaked at number six on the Gaon Album Chart, selling more than 23,000 copies as of September 2019, while ‘Bon Bon Chocolat’ debuted and peaked at number five on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales Chart, selling 5,000 copies in the US as of August. On August 19, the group released their second single album ‘Hush’ with lead single ‘Adios’. The music video for ‘Adios’ received over 100 million views by August 2019. Due to their commercial success, on September 24, EVERGLOW won their first music program award on The Show. In 2021, the group released their third single album ‘Last Melody’ with lead single ‘First’. Their comeback concept was described as warriors from the future. During the group's showcase for ‘Last Melody’, it was announced that the leadership role of the group, originally held by E:U, had been transferred to Sihyeon. On June 5, ‘First’ entered the Billboard's World Digital Song Sales chart at number five along with their two additional singles, ‘Don't Ask Don't Tell’ and ‘Please, Please’, which peaked at numbers 20 and 21, respectively.

Photo Credit : Yuehua Entertainment