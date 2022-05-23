Everything you need to know about the miniseries Obi-Wan Kenobi

Published on May 23, 2022
   
    Let's dive in

    As the release of the Star Wars spin-off series inches closer, fans get more and more excited about the series. Fans have been waiting for this moment for a long time, to witness their favourite Jedi in action. The series is set to go deep into the life of the venerable Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi. Not much has been revealed about the show or its plot, so to find out just about everything you need to know about the upcoming series scroll down further and swipe through ur pool of information.

    Photo Credit : Star Wars YouTube

    Release date

    One of the most important details to catch on is the much-awaited premiere of the show which is set to launch on May 27, 2022.

    Photo Credit : Star Wars YouTube

    Where to watch?

    Another essential to watching the show is surely to know where to find it. The show will air on the OTT platform, Disney Plus.

    Photo Credit : Star Wars YouTube

    Cast

    The star-studded cast of the series includes Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Hayden Christensen (Darth Vader/Anakin Skywalker) and Joel Edgerton (Owen Lars) reprising their roles. These actors will be accompanied by Rupert Friend, Indira Verma, Moses Ingram and Kumail Nanjiani.

    Photo Credit : Star Wars YouTube

    Plot

    The official synopsis of the show reads, "The Jedi Master contends with the consequences of his greatest defeat -- the downfall and corruption of his one-time friend and apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader."

    Photo Credit : Star Wars YouTube

    Episodes

    The miniseries will be working on a weekly release schedule and is set to be a 6-episode show.

    Photo Credit : Star Wars YouTube

    Director

    The master at the helm is all that matters when it comes to a franchise as big as the Star Wars. Directing this long-awaited series is Deborah Chow which you can recognize as she was the filmmaker on some of the episodes of The Mandalorian.

    Photo Credit : Star Wars YouTube