Everything you need to know about Robert Pattinson's The Batman

About the movie

After a long wait for Robbert Pattinson's highly anticipated DC masterpiece, The Batman is finally out for the world to hail and acclaim its perfection. The movie, even before its production had kicked off, had garnered a lot of media buzz with reports about former Bat vigilante Ben Affleck helming the project as actor and director of the film. In 2016, after the premiere of Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice, it was confirmed that Affleck was working on the movie and originally was the one who had come up with the straightforward title of the flick. However, a year later in 2017, it was announced that Affleck was bowing out of the project as director and a search for a new showrunner began. Soon after Matt Reeves was finalized as the director, news about Affleck not headlining the movie spread which was later confirmed after Warner Bros. revealed that they were looking for another actor who could take on the role of the Dark Knight. Following all the confusion, fans became even more eager to find out what would come out of this long drawn project. Now with the trailer out, all DC fanatics are sitting on the edge of their seats with their tickets in hand, waiting for March 4 with delirium. Scroll down further to get a recap of everything you need to know before watching The Batman.

Photo Credit : Warner Bros. Pictures