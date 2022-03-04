Everything you need to know about Robert Pattinson's The Batman

After a long wait for Robbert Pattinson's highly anticipated DC masterpiece, The Batman is finally out for the world to hail and acclaim its perfection. The movie, even before its production had kicked off, had garnered a lot of media buzz with reports about former Bat vigilante Ben Affleck helming the project as actor and director of the film. In 2016, after the premiere of Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice, it was confirmed that Affleck was working on the movie and originally was the one who had come up with the straightforward title of the flick. However, a year later in 2017, it was announced that Affleck was bowing out of the project as director and a search for a new showrunner began. Soon after Matt Reeves was finalized as the director, news about Affleck not headlining the movie spread which was later confirmed after Warner Bros. revealed that they were looking for another actor who could take on the role of the Dark Knight. Following all the confusion, fans became even more eager to find out what would come out of this long drawn project. Now with the trailer out, all DC fanatics are sitting on the edge of their seats with their tickets in hand, waiting for March 4 with delirium. Scroll down further to get a recap of everything you need to know before watching The Batman.
Photo Credit : Warner Bros. Pictures
The movie follows the untraditional path of superhero flicks and grazes past Batman's origin story. Picking up after Bruce Wayne has already spent two years as the masked crusader, the movie will focus on Batman as he investigates a series of murders that have terrorized Gotham City which will lead him to the psychopathic killer The Riddler.
Unlike a stereotypical superhero movie, The Batman is more of a detective mystery packed with action. According to reports, Reeves wanted to focus on Batman's intellectual prowess which sets him above most of his enemies.
Even though Warner Bros. has refused to make the highly anticipated film available on OTT platforms right away, it was revealed that the movie will premiere on HBO Max on April 18.
The movie is largely based on two DC comics one of which was Frank Miller's Batman: Year One and the other was Batman: The Long Halloween which was written by Jeph Loeb.
Directed by Matt Reeves who also wrote the screenplay for the movie alongside Peter Craig. Starring Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader, Zoe Kravitz as Seline Kyle aka Catwoman, Jeffery Wright as Lt. James Gordon, Paul Dano as the serial killer The Riddler, Colin Farrell as Penguin and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone
The movie has a longer runtime than most Hollywood productions, crossing the three-hour mark if you wait for that post-credits scene to roll by.