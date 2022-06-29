Everything you need to know about Stranger Things 4 Vol 2

With Stranger Things season 4 volume 2 almost out the door, fans are ecstatic to find out what transpires in the last two episodes of the promising fourth season. Since the release of volume 1, it has been a month and nerds are all up their game trying to figure out how the creators of the show, the Duffer brothers, will end this season for the Hawkins kids. We are here to give you all the details you need to know before binging the last two episodes of the long-awaited season. Scroll down below and check out our list of everything you need to know before volume 2 airs.
Photo Credit : Netflix
The most pressing question of all, the show premieres on Netflix on July 1, 2022.
The cast of the show will not see as much of a shuffle from the previous volume with Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, David Harbour, Winona Ryder and many more joining the show once again.
Though there has been no official synopsis for volume 2, we can predict from the trailer and other released images that the Hawkins gang will charge up to fight against Vecna and defeat him once and for all. We can estimate that the gang will return to the Upside Down to fight him on his home turf and there will likely be an epic showdown between Vecna and Eleven.
Yes, there definitely will be. The platform already announced that the series will have a fifth and last season coming up in the near future after the end of season 4.
Going by the interviews of the cast members, there seems to be a high chance of more than one character dying on the show this season but then again things are still left hanging with the last two episodes hostage.
A big spoiler from the latest released stills for volume 2 was Nancy and her survival. At the end of volume 1, Nancy's life hangs on a thread as she is cursed by Vecna and Steve is left desperate to attempt to save her. Through the stills and Nancy's presence in them, we can assume that she does not die from the curse but the question remains of how they got through to her and saved her.
