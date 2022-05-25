Everything you need to know about Stranger Things Season 4 Vol 1

As the fourth season of the world-famous Netflix original series Stranger Things eggs on closer to its world premiere, fans' excitement is too inching closer to a fever pitch. Fans have been waiting for Eleven and her gang for nearly three years as the series had to deal with some Covid-19 delays which pushed back the fourth season of the horror-fantasy series into 2022. The cast of the series has been hyping up the upcoming season and has commented on the darker and more mature themes of the show in its fourth semester. On that note, scroll down further to dig through our bank of info to know everything about Stranger Things season 4 Vol 1.
Photo Credit : Netflix
The official synopsis of season 4 reads, "It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down."
The series this time around has been divided into two volumes. The first Volume is set to release on May 27th while Volume II will premiere on July 1.
Volume I will encapsulate Episodes 1 to 7 and Volume II will air Episodes 8 and 9. This distinction has been made because the producers revealed that episodes in this season are undoubtedly long.
The main cast of the series includes Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, and Maya Hawke.
The show is created by the twin duo The Duffer Brothers, Matt and Ross.
No, not at all. Fans will be delighted to know that following the two volumes of season 4 of the series, the streamer confirmed that the show will be back for a fifth and final season with its leading cast.
