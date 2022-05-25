Everything you need to know about Stranger Things Season 4 Vol 1

1 / 7

As the fourth season of the world-famous Netflix original series Stranger Things eggs on closer to its world premiere, fans' excitement is too inching closer to a fever pitch. Fans have been waiting for Eleven and her gang for nearly three years as the series had to deal with some Covid-19 delays which pushed back the fourth season of the horror-fantasy series into 2022. The cast of the series has been hyping up the upcoming season and has commented on the darker and more mature themes of the show in its fourth semester. On that note, scroll down further to dig through our bank of info to know everything about Stranger Things season 4 Vol 1.

Photo Credit : Netflix