Ewan McGregor Birthday: 5 Star Wars moments that prove the actor's return as Obi-Wan Kenobi is well deserved

Ewan McGregor is all set to make a comeback as Jedi master Obi-Wan Kenobi with a new Star Wars series and while we have to wait till May for its release, looking at how amazing the actor has been at playing the character in the Star Wars films, it looks like it's going to be an absolute blast. Ewan McGregor starred as Kenobi in the prequel trilogy which was released between 1999–2005. Bringing the beloved Star Wars character to life, McGregor made sure to impress everyone with his Jedi skills and in the trilogy, we saw him take on some mean fights with his lightsabre. As Obi-Wan, the actor also managed to show a great deal of understanding and his mentorship towards Anakin Skywalker played by Hayden Christensen has been one of the most loved moments from the films for fans. As the actor gears up to return as the Jedi master, we are excited to see him bring back the character who certainly deserved more limelight in the Star Wars universe. On McGregor's 50th birthday, we take a look at some of his best moments from the Star Wars films.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
If there's one Star Wars villain whom everyone truly hated, it's Darth Maul. In The Phantom Menace, Obi-Wan Kenobi has one of the best duelling scenes as he puts up a fight with Darth Maul. McGregor showcases a great deal of emotion in this fight scene where he shows us Kenobi's anger could be a major menace and we would love for the series to explore more on this front.
It's the master vs student fight that comes across as heartbreaking but at the same time exciting. With Hayden Christensen returning in the upcoming show, we bet something as amazing as the scene from Revenge of the Sith could be waiting for us.
Photo Credit : YouTube/Star Wars
Obi-Wan Kenobi knows his strengths well and if you have forgotten why his character is so amazing, his fight sequence n Attack of the Clones, where he slays
down droids and alien monsters in the Geonosis arena is a good reminder of that. Imagine how much of his skills we could discover in the new storyline.
In another one of the best moments of Obi-Wan in the film, The Attack of the Clones features him fighting off Jango Fett. It's his first fight sequence with a Mandalorian and while the film's scene remains memorable to this day, it's possible that we get an even better version of this in the Obi-Wan Kenobi show.
One question that fans often think about is whether Obi-Wan Kenobi could have successfully saved Anakin from turning to the dark side, if he hadn't been bested by Dooku in the fight scene. It's watching Obi-Wan unconscious that leads Anakin to turn to the dark side and eventually decapitate Count Dooku.