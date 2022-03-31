Ewan McGregor Birthday: 5 Star Wars moments that prove the actor's return as Obi-Wan Kenobi is well deserved

1 / 6

Ewan McGregor's return as Obi-Wan Kenobi

Ewan McGregor is all set to make a comeback as Jedi master Obi-Wan Kenobi with a new Star Wars series and while we have to wait till May for its release, looking at how amazing the actor has been at playing the character in the Star Wars films, it looks like it's going to be an absolute blast. Ewan McGregor starred as Kenobi in the prequel trilogy which was released between 1999–2005. Bringing the beloved Star Wars character to life, McGregor made sure to impress everyone with his Jedi skills and in the trilogy, we saw him take on some mean fights with his lightsabre. As Obi-Wan, the actor also managed to show a great deal of understanding and his mentorship towards Anakin Skywalker played by Hayden Christensen has been one of the most loved moments from the films for fans. As the actor gears up to return as the Jedi master, we are excited to see him bring back the character who certainly deserved more limelight in the Star Wars universe. On McGregor's 50th birthday, we take a look at some of his best moments from the Star Wars films.

Photo Credit : Getty Images