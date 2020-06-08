Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
EXO Sehun
/
EXO star Sehun's selfies will leave every 'EXO L' member gaping at him; See Photos

EXO star Sehun's selfies will leave every 'EXO L' member gaping at him; See Photos

EXO is one of the most loved K Pop bands globally. Sehun is one of the most popular members of the band and enjoys a massive fan following. Check out his handsome selfies that will make your heart skip a beat.
7457 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 11
    Check out Sehun's charming selfies

    Check out Sehun's charming selfies

    EXO star Oh Se hun aka Sehun, is one of the most popular singers in the world. In 2012, Sehun became the fifth Exo member to be officially introduced to the public. The group made their debut with the extended play Mama in April 2012. Sehun was the first of the Korean EXO members to open his personal social media account. His initial Instagram handles @xlkslb_ccdtks used the first name initials of all the EXO members (including the ones that are no longer a part of the team now), in the order of oldest to youngest. In 2014, he changed the handle to the current @oohsehun. When Sehun was in elementary school, he was constantly teased for having the same name as the Seoul city mayor, Oh Se Hun. By the time he reached 6th grade, Sehun decided that he wanted to become the president of South Korea — because, like, if he were to be a politician, he might as well be the most powerful one. EXO members have frequently shared Sehun’s unstoppable love for boba. His favourite boba store in Seoul has been on EXO-Ls’ “Must-Visit” hot spot for years. In fact, at this location, EXO-Ls can order “Sehun’s Favorite” off the menu and try the recipe that Sehun likes to drink! The singer is also extremely fashionable and super active on social media. He keeps sharing his snaps from vacations, concerts and her other memories that leave every EXOL's heart skip a beat. Check out Sehun's most amazing selfies that are truly unmissable.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 11
    Dapper AF

    Dapper AF

    Sehun looks extremely dapper as he suits up and clicks a mirror selfie.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 11
    Staying true to the culture

    Staying true to the culture

    The singer's selfie from Vietnam is too cute for words.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 11
    Nailing the all-black look

    Nailing the all-black look

    No one pulls off an all-black look like Sehun and here's proof.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 11
    Pulling off the yellow hair look effortlessly

    Pulling off the yellow hair look effortlessly

    Take notes from the K-Pop star to slay effortlessly in quirky yellow hair colour.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 11
    Stylish as ever

    Stylish as ever

    How handsome is he!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 11
    For the love of white

    For the love of white

    Sehun sure seems like a mirror selfie pro!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 11
    The phone cover steals the show

    The phone cover steals the show

    Ever thought of a bright blue phone cover?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 11
    Dress-up sessions

    Dress-up sessions

    Throwback to Sehun's dress-up sessions selfie.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 11
    Sneaky Sehun

    Sneaky Sehun

    Such an endearing sneaky selfie.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 11
    One of the most relatable stars from the band

    One of the most relatable stars from the band

    Sehun captioned this pic as, "What would you like to make?" (translated).

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone: When Bollywood stars brought back the trend of statement sleeves; Check PHOTOS
Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone: When Bollywood stars brought back the trend of statement sleeves; Check PHOTOS
When Suhana Khan rocked a casual look with bag costing a bomb; See Photos
When Suhana Khan rocked a casual look with bag costing a bomb; See Photos
Kareena Kapoor Khan\'s organza saree to summer dresses; THESE PHOTOS reveal the star\'s love for floral prints
Kareena Kapoor Khan's organza saree to summer dresses; THESE PHOTOS reveal the star's love for floral prints
Samantha Akkineni, Tamannaah Bhatia to Nayanthara: When South stars ditched stilettos for a pair of sneakers
Samantha Akkineni, Tamannaah Bhatia to Nayanthara: When South stars ditched stilettos for a pair of sneakers
PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s denim and tee look gives us major girl next door vibes; Here’s proof
PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s denim and tee look gives us major girl next door vibes; Here’s proof
Pooja Hegde\'s beautiful smile is here to drive away your Monday blues; Check her PHOTOS
Pooja Hegde's beautiful smile is here to drive away your Monday blues; Check her PHOTOS

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement