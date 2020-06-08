EXO star Sehun's selfies will leave every 'EXO L' member gaping at him; See Photos

1 / 11

Check out Sehun's charming selfies

EXO star Oh Se hun aka Sehun, is one of the most popular singers in the world. In 2012, Sehun became the fifth Exo member to be officially introduced to the public. The group made their debut with the extended play Mama in April 2012. Sehun was the first of the Korean EXO members to open his personal social media account. His initial Instagram handles @xlkslb_ccdtks used the first name initials of all the EXO members (including the ones that are no longer a part of the team now), in the order of oldest to youngest. In 2014, he changed the handle to the current @oohsehun. When Sehun was in elementary school, he was constantly teased for having the same name as the Seoul city mayor, Oh Se Hun. By the time he reached 6th grade, Sehun decided that he wanted to become the president of South Korea — because, like, if he were to be a politician, he might as well be the most powerful one. EXO members have frequently shared Sehun’s unstoppable love for boba. His favourite boba store in Seoul has been on EXO-Ls’ “Must-Visit” hot spot for years. In fact, at this location, EXO-Ls can order “Sehun’s Favorite” off the menu and try the recipe that Sehun likes to drink! The singer is also extremely fashionable and super active on social media. He keeps sharing his snaps from vacations, concerts and her other memories that leave every EXOL's heart skip a beat. Check out Sehun's most amazing selfies that are truly unmissable.

Photo Credit : Instagram