/
/
/
EXO star Sehun's selfies will leave every 'EXO L' member gaping at him; See Photos
EXO star Sehun's selfies will leave every 'EXO L' member gaping at him; See Photos
EXO is one of the most loved K Pop bands globally. Sehun is one of the most popular members of the band and enjoys a massive fan following. Check out his handsome selfies that will make your heart skip a beat.
Written By
Ekta Varma
7457 reads
Mumbai
Published: June 8, 2020 03:45 pm
1 / 11
Check out Sehun's charming selfies
EXO star Oh Se hun aka Sehun, is one of the most popular singers in the world. In 2012, Sehun became the fifth Exo member to be officially introduced to the public. The group made their debut with the extended play Mama in April 2012. Sehun was the first of the Korean EXO members to open his personal social media account. His initial Instagram handles @xlkslb_ccdtks used the first name initials of all the EXO members (including the ones that are no longer a part of the team now), in the order of oldest to youngest. In 2014, he changed the handle to the current @oohsehun. When Sehun was in elementary school, he was constantly teased for having the same name as the Seoul city mayor, Oh Se Hun. By the time he reached 6th grade, Sehun decided that he wanted to become the president of South Korea — because, like, if he were to be a politician, he might as well be the most powerful one. EXO members have frequently shared Sehun’s unstoppable love for boba. His favourite boba store in Seoul has been on EXO-Ls’ “Must-Visit” hot spot for years. In fact, at this location, EXO-Ls can order “Sehun’s Favorite” off the menu and try the recipe that Sehun likes to drink! The singer is also extremely fashionable and super active on social media. He keeps sharing his snaps from vacations, concerts and her other memories that leave every EXOL's heart skip a beat. Check out Sehun's most amazing selfies that are truly unmissable.
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 11
Dapper AF
Sehun looks extremely dapper as he suits up and clicks a mirror selfie.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 11
Staying true to the culture
The singer's selfie from Vietnam is too cute for words.
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 11
Nailing the all-black look
No one pulls off an all-black look like Sehun and here's proof.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 11
Pulling off the yellow hair look effortlessly
Take notes from the K-Pop star to slay effortlessly in quirky yellow hair colour.
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 11
Stylish as ever
How handsome is he!
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 11
For the love of white
Sehun sure seems like a mirror selfie pro!
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 11
The phone cover steals the show
Ever thought of a bright blue phone cover?
Photo Credit : Instagram
9 / 11
Dress-up sessions
Throwback to Sehun's dress-up sessions selfie.
Photo Credit : Instagram
10 / 11
Sneaky Sehun
Such an endearing sneaky selfie.
Photo Credit : Instagram
11 / 11
One of the most relatable stars from the band
Sehun captioned this pic as, "What would you like to make?" (translated).
Photo Credit : Instagram
Add new comment