Don't Fight The Feeling!

EXO is one of the biggest K-Pop groups in the world and is known as the representative boy group of South Korea. Over the years, EXO has achieved some incredible feats which have officially cemented the group's position as one of the top musical acts of South Korea and has gained the group as well as the nation global fame and attention. EXO is one of those groups that truly pioneered the second Korean wave and spearheaded the third one. There can be no end to the appreciation and adoration that is due to EXO. With the members enlisting and completing their military service one by one, with Chanyeol being the latest to join the military, EXO has prepared a very special album on the occasion of their debut anniversary. EXO debuted as a 12 member boy group under SM Entertainment in 2012 and was formed a year earlier, in 2011. The group underwent lineup changes but still emerged strong as a 9 member group after the departure of members Kris, Luhan and Tao, who are now popular and succesful in their own individual careers. This latest album is titled 'Don't Fight The Feeling' and brings back the concept of "exoplanet" that fans have been highly anticipating. 'Don't Fight The Feeling' dropped today at 6PST KST and is already breaking records left and right. With that said, today we're going to take a look into the incredible fashion quotient of the EXO maknae Sehun!

Photo Credit : SM Entertainment