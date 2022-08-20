PHOTOS: 6 times EXO’s Kai showed off his perfect selfie game and gorgeous visuals

1 / 6

6 times Kai looked amazing in selfies

Kim Jong In, better known as Kai, is a South Korean singer, model, actor, and dancer. He is a member of the South Korean-Chinese boy group EXO, its sub unit EXO-K, and South Korean supergroup SuperM. He debuted as a soloist in November 2020 with the release of his extended-play, ‘Kai’. In 2016, Kai made his acting debut as the male lead in the web drama ‘Choco Bank’, which achieved record-breaking viewership. In December 2016, he starred in two episodes of the special web drama ‘7 First Kisses’ which was produced by Lotte Duty Free. In January 2017, Kai was announced to be starring as the male lead in the KBS teen drama ‘Andante’, playing a high school student. In February 2017, he was cast in the Japanese drama ‘Spring Has Come’, based on the Japanese novel of the same name. The drama marks the first time a non-Japanese actor taking a lead role on a drama produced by the broadcasting station Wowow. 2019, Kai was confirmed to be a member of SuperM, a ‘K-pop supergroup’ created by SM Entertainment in collaboration with Capitol Records. SuperM debuted with the group's self-titled debut EP on October 4, 2019. On November 30, 2021, Kai released his second extended play ‘Peaches’ and its lead single of the same name.

Photo Credit : Instagram