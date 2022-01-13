PHOTOS: 6 times 'Peaches' singer EXO's Kai proved he is a true 'Fashion King'

1 / 6

Side Profile!

An amazing vocalist, a fantastic dancer, a charismatic performer, a stylish model and an adorable actor; EXO's Kai juggles many hats as smoothly as his flawless dance moves! The handsome and talented idol and EXO member was born on January 14, 1994, in Suncheon, South Jeolla, South Korea. He trained in ballet and jazz and auditioned for SM Entertainment, after which he debuted as a member of one of the biggest K-pop groups EXO! Kai is undoubtedly one of the best dancers in the K-pop world, but he is also one of the biggest fashion icons in the world! Kai is the brand ambassador of a world-renowned luxury brand and also a famous cosmetics giant. With his uber cool style and bold fashion mantra, Kai is here to prove that he is indeed the last word when it comes to fashion! We take a look at 6 of Kai's most stylish appearances in recent times.

Photo Credit : News1