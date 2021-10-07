Happy Birthday EXO’s Lay: 6 times the singer, dancer & actor took our breath away

1 / 6

Lay Zhang

Lay has a penchant for being the star of any show, the life of any party and the spotlight of any event that he graces with his presence. Born on October 7, 1991, in China, Lay Zhang, originally Zhang Yixing, is a Chinese rapper, singer, songwriter, composer, actor, dancer and model. Yes, you read that right, Lay is all that and very handsome, along with being kind at heart to top it all off. Starting as a part of SM Entertainment’s boy group EXO-M, Lay eventually became one under the Korean counter group EXO. Widely taking on the responsibility of being the lead dancer and a rapper for the group, Lay also began his solo projects in his hometown in China soon enough. Marshalling as an individual, he dived into various forms of work including his acting in TV series and films. He took on the role of a presenter on the reality program ‘Idol Producer’. If that was not all, Lay established his own entertainment agency in Chromosome Entertainment Group to recruit trainees. A man of many talents, we wish to take today to admire the top class fashion sense that he often carries.

Photo Credit : News1