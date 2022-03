1 / 7

Xiumin

Talent. Beauty. Resilience. Superstar power. Flair. A sweet voice. Unaging beauty. We don’t think we can ever stop adding adjectives to the list describing EXO’s high-spirited eldest member Xiumin. Kim Min Seok (birth name), the boy group member, has spread his charm over K-pop land for 10 years now. Joining the world of idol-ship in 2008 following a rejection at JYP Entertainment, Xiumin joined his now agency SM Entertainment after winning a contest and the rest is history. Apart from being a fabulous musical theatre artist, he has taken to web dramas, movies and variety shows to build himself up to be a versatile act in the industry. All through this, he has remained a sports enthusiast with a black belt in Kendo and Taekwondo. Yes, he really is good at everything. A member of EXO’s first subunit EXO-CBX, Xiumin continues to conquer greater feats each day, all the while maintaining a youthful look that makes him look nowhere near the 32 years of age he completes today. Let’s have a peep at some of our favorites.

Photo Credit : News1