Experience the joy of traditional functions with these wedding photos of TV celebs

With the wedding season in full swing, numerous celebrities have decided to get hitched this year. While some have already tied the know, some will be getting married very soon. Here is a look into the beautiful wedding picture of Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma who got married on 30 November.
Photo Credit : Neil Bhat instagram
Check out the beautiful Haldi function picture of the actress Shraddha Arya as she gets married to beau Rahul Nagal. She is looking beautiful with gota work lehenga and kalera in her hands.
Photo Credit : Shraddha Arya Instagram
Sanjay Gagnani and Poonam Preet wedding pictures are no less that a fairy tale as the couple is lost in each other’s eyes.
Photo Credit : Sanjay Gagnani
Not to forget the amazing and fun filled bachelorette of actress of Shireen Mirza as she had a gala time with her girl gang.
Photo Credit : Shireen Mirza insta
Ankita Lokhande was recently seen performing a pre-wedding ritual with would-be hubby Vicky Jain as they both had donned traditional attires and looked fabulous together.
Photo Credit : Ankita Lokhande Instagram