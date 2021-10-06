6 swoon worthy PHOTOS of Faith Hill & Tim McGraw to mark their 25th anniversary

1 / 6

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill being best friends for life

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill definitely have one of the most endearing love stories in Hollywood, and 24 years later, they are still going as strong as ever. According to US Weekly, the country singers were introduced to each other at a Nashville gig in 1994 but unfortunately, both McGraw and Hill were seeing other people at that point in time! However, after a whirlwind romance, the two finally tied the knot in October 1996 in Louisiana - McGraw's hometown. The two even have three daughters, Grace, 24, Maggie, 23, and Aubrey, 20. In one of McGraw's interviews, while recalling the moment he proposed Faith to become his wife, the singer said that it happened on June 26, 1996. In an interview, via US Weekly, he revealed to have joked about getting married first, then "dropped forward [on his knees] onstage" to ask the love of his life to get married. “She said, ‘We’re at a country music festival in a trailer house, and you’re asking me to marry you?’ And I said, ‘Yeah.’ So I went onstage…When I came back offstage, [I saw] a Sharpie with lipstick kisses all over it, saying, ‘Yes! I’m gonna be your wife,’” McGraw said. After 25 years of marriage, the two still seem to be head-over-heels for each other. Take a look at some of their best photos with each other:

Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES