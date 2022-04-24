5 lesser-known details about Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding

1 / 6

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are enjoying each and every moment of their happy married life. To note, Farhan and Shibani tied the knot on February 19 this year, in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai after dating each other for a couple of years. Their wedding ceremony was attended by their respective families and close friends from the industry. The couple had a vow-exchange ceremony in the presence of some big names from the industry including Hrithik Roshan, Farah Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani, Saqib Saleem, Rhea Chakraborty, Amrita Arora, directors Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, and Ashutosh Gowariker among others. From the intimate farmhouse wedding to the Mehendi ceremony, photos of Farhan and Shibani created a storm on the internet. Not just this, Farhan's close buddy Ritesh Sidhwani also hosted a bash for the newlyweds that was attended by top Bollywood stars. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Deepika Padukone, many were clicked on their wedding bash. Later, on February 21, they registered their wedding and hosted a party for their friends and family at their house in Mumbai. Here are 5 interesting things about Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding.

Photo Credit : Farhan Akhtar Instagram/ Sam & Ekta