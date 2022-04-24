5 lesser-known details about Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are enjoying each and every moment of their happy married life. To note, Farhan and Shibani tied the knot on February 19 this year, in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai after dating each other for a couple of years. Their wedding ceremony was attended by their respective families and close friends from the industry. The couple had a vow-exchange ceremony in the presence of some big names from the industry including Hrithik Roshan, Farah Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani, Saqib Saleem, Rhea Chakraborty, Amrita Arora, directors Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, and Ashutosh Gowariker among others. From the intimate farmhouse wedding to the Mehendi ceremony, photos of Farhan and Shibani created a storm on the internet. Not just this, Farhan's close buddy Ritesh Sidhwani also hosted a bash for the newlyweds that was attended by top Bollywood stars. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Deepika Padukone, many were clicked on their wedding bash. Later, on February 21, they registered their wedding and hosted a party for their friends and family at their house in Mumbai. Here are 5 interesting things about Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding.
Photo Credit : Farhan Akhtar Instagram/ Sam & Ekta
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot after dating for about four years. Their first public appearance together was at Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's wedding reception in 2018.
Farhan and Shibani gave nikah and Maharashtrian-style wedding rituals a miss. Instead, they exchanged vows in presence of near and dear ones.
Farhan Akhtar and Hrithik Roshan set the stage on fire as they grooved to their song Senorita from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.
According to various media reports, Farhan’s father Javed Akhtar penned a special poem for the lovebirds and recited it on their big day.
The bride squad including Shibani’s sister Anusha Dandekar and her friend Rhea Chakraborty hit the dance floors and gave a beautiful performance on Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna song.
