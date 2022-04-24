5 lesser-known details about Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding

Updated on Apr 24, 2022 01:25 AM IST   |  2.4K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 6
    Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding

    Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding

    Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are enjoying each and every moment of their happy married life. To note, Farhan and Shibani tied the knot on February 19 this year, in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai after dating each other for a couple of years. Their wedding ceremony was attended by their respective families and close friends from the industry. The couple had a vow-exchange ceremony in the presence of some big names from the industry including Hrithik Roshan, Farah Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani, Saqib Saleem, Rhea Chakraborty, Amrita Arora, directors Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, and Ashutosh Gowariker among others. From the intimate farmhouse wedding to the Mehendi ceremony, photos of Farhan and Shibani created a storm on the internet. Not just this, Farhan's close buddy Ritesh Sidhwani also hosted a bash for the newlyweds that was attended by top Bollywood stars. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Deepika Padukone, many were clicked on their wedding bash. Later, on February 21, they registered their wedding and hosted a party for their friends and family at their house in Mumbai. Here are 5 interesting things about Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding.

    Photo Credit : Farhan Akhtar Instagram/ Sam & Ekta

  • 2 / 6
    Farhan-Shibani's wedding vows

    Sealed their love

    Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot after dating for about four years. Their first public appearance together was at Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's wedding reception in 2018.

    Photo Credit : Farhan Akhtar Instagram/ Sam & Ekta

  • 3 / 6
    Farhan and Shibani's unique wedding

    Exchanged wedding vows

    Farhan and Shibani gave nikah and Maharashtrian-style wedding rituals a miss. Instead, they exchanged vows in presence of near and dear ones.

    Photo Credit : Farhan Akhtar Instagram/ Sam & Ekta

  • 4 / 6
    Farhan-Hrithik’s dance

    Farhan-Hrithik’s dance

    Farhan Akhtar and Hrithik Roshan set the stage on fire as they grooved to their song Senorita from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

    Photo Credit : Farhan Akhtar Instagram/ Sam & Ekta

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 6
    Javed Akhtar’s poem

    Javed Akhtar’s poem

    According to various media reports, Farhan’s father Javed Akhtar penned a special poem for the lovebirds and recited it on their big day.

    Photo Credit : Farhan Akhtar Instagram/ Sam & Ekta

    • Advertisement
  • 6 / 6
    Bride Squad's Dance

    Bride Squad's Dance

    The bride squad including Shibani’s sister Anusha Dandekar and her friend Rhea Chakraborty hit the dance floors and gave a beautiful performance on Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna song.

    Photo Credit : Farhan Akhtar Instagram/ Sam & Ekta