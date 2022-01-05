5 Times Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar gave couple goals

Bollywood filmmaker and actor Farhan Akhtar and ladylove Shibani Dandekar have been giving some major relationship goals ever since they started dating. From romantic outings to cute social media PDA, the two lovebirds have been inseparable and if reports are to be believed, they have decided to take their relationship to the next level. B-town has been buzzing with Farhan and Shibani's wedding which is all set to take place in March this year. Here's a look at all the times Farhan Akhtar showered love on Shibani Dandekar on social media.
Photo Credit : ErrikosAndreou/Farhan Akhtar's Instagram
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar arrived at the red carpet of the 65th Filmfare Awards Curtain Raiser together in 2020. The duo twinned in black ensembles and struck picture-perfect poses much to the delight of their fans.
Photo Credit : Shubham Mandhyan/Farhan Akhtar's Instagram
The lovebirds made their relationship official in 2018 and since then they have been celebrating every moment together. From celebrating Holi to enjoying Christmas, the two always makes sure to celebrate special days together.
Photo Credit : Farhan Akhtar's Instagram
On Valentine's Day, the actor shared a lovely picture of him with Shibani, striking a pose on a flight of stairs.
The two love to share their selfies on social media and celebrate their love every day by dropping such mushy pictures.
Farhan shared a picture with Shibani on her birthday where the duo twinned in black. The actor captioned it with a sweet note saying she will always have his shoulder to lean on.