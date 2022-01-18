5 Times Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar's pictures made us believe in the power of love

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are one of the most good-looking couple's of Bollywood. This picture was clicked during Diwali as Farhan shared the picture to wish all his fans on Diwali. Both Farhan and Shibani look stunning in the traditional attire.
Farhan Akhtar never shies away from expressing his love for Shibani Dandekar and this picture is proof of it. Farhan had taken to his Instagram handle to share this monochrome picture as he wished Shibani on her birthday with it.
How can someone be so adorable? Look at these two lost in their own worlds. Farhan Akhtar can be seen holding Shibani Dandekar in his arms as he kisses her on her forehead. He shared this picture to wish her on completing 3 years of their relationship.
Farhan Akhtar had shared this picture of Shibani Dandekar and him cosying up in the December cold. Aren't these two the cutest?
For Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar's love is not just confines to 'today' or 'tomorrow', he wants her love 'forever'. This picture of them with the shine shining bright in the background is proof of their strong relationship.