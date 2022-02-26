Adorable photos from Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar's civil marriage

The newlyweds Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar are still ruling the internet with their dreamy wedding pictures. Amid all the buzz, the couple has now treated their fans with beautiful photos from their civil marriage that took place in Mumbai on February 21, 2022. Take a look at special moments from Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's civil wedding.
Photo Credit : Sam & Ekta/Shibani Dandekar's Instagram
For the special day, Shibani donned a gorgeous blush pink hued saree paired with a full-sleeved sheer blouse. On the other hand, the then groom Farhan complemented her in a matching sherwani with a sleeveless jacket.
In this picture, the lovebirds can be seen holding each other's hands. Both Shibani and Farhan captioned this dreamy photo as I Do.
In this heart-melting picture, the newly wedded couple can be seen having a lovely time during the golden hour.
Photo Credit : Sam & Ekta/Farhan Akhtar's Instagram
In this click, Farhan can be seen taking his wife Shibani on a tour of the entire house. The picture certainly melted everyone's heart as it is what dreams are all about.
Sharing this sun-kissed picture captured on the rooftop on their special day, Shibani expressed her love for Farhan.