Adorable pictures from Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's mehendi ceremony

1 / 6

Happy moments from Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's mehendi function

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar's wedding pictures are all over the Internet. The lovebirds exchanged their wedding vows in an intimate ceremony. Before their fun-filled wedding, the couple had their mehendi ceremony. The ceremony was attended by several celebs including Amrita Arora, Rhea Chakraborty, and others. Indeed, the two looked like a match made in heaven in the adorable pictures from their wedding and pre-wedding festivities. Here's a look at special moments from their mehendi ceremony.

Photo Credit : Sam & Ekta/Shibani Dandekar's Instagram