Adorable pictures from Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's mehendi ceremony

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar's wedding pictures are all over the Internet. The lovebirds exchanged their wedding vows in an intimate ceremony. Before their fun-filled wedding, the couple had their mehendi ceremony. The ceremony was attended by several celebs including Amrita Arora, Rhea Chakraborty, and others. Indeed, the two looked like a match made in heaven in the adorable pictures from their wedding and pre-wedding festivities. Here's a look at special moments from their mehendi ceremony.
Photo Credit : Sam & Ekta/Shibani Dandekar's Instagram
For the special day, the actress looked gorgeous in a gorgeous kalidar multicolour sharara paired with a backless blouse featuring mirror work. She kept her traces open yet in beautiful beach curls and donned a no-makeup look.
From dancing with family and friends to enjoying coconut water and golgappa, Shibani could be seen having a total blast at the Mehendi ceremony.
This happy picture features the then groom-to-be Farhan Akhtar striking goofy poses as his ladylove applied mehendi on his palm.
Photo Credit : Sam & Ekta/Farhan Akhtar's Instagram
Shibani and Farhan make a great pair and this picture of them is too cute to handle. Fans have been gushing over their chemistry in the wedding album.
From shaking a leg with beau Farhan to applying mehendi on his palm, the diva certainly had a blast at the mehendi ceremony. In this click, she can be seen posing with Honey Irani and Shabana Azmi.