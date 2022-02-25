Adorable pictures from Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's mehendi ceremony

    Happy moments from Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's mehendi function

    Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar's wedding pictures are all over the Internet. The lovebirds exchanged their wedding vows in an intimate ceremony. Before their fun-filled wedding, the couple had their mehendi ceremony. The ceremony was attended by several celebs including Amrita Arora, Rhea Chakraborty, and others. Indeed, the two looked like a match made in heaven in the adorable pictures from their wedding and pre-wedding festivities. Here's a look at special moments from their mehendi ceremony.

    Photo Credit : Sam & Ekta/Shibani Dandekar's Instagram

    Shibani's mehendi look

    For the special day, the actress looked gorgeous in a gorgeous kalidar multicolour sharara paired with a backless blouse featuring mirror work. She kept her traces open yet in beautiful beach curls and donned a no-makeup look.

    Photo Credit : Sam & Ekta/Shibani Dandekar's Instagram

    Bohemian mehendi ceremony

    From dancing with family and friends to enjoying coconut water and golgappa, Shibani could be seen having a total blast at the Mehendi ceremony.

    Photo Credit : Sam & Ekta/Shibani Dandekar's Instagram

    Mehendi goals

    This happy picture features the then groom-to-be Farhan Akhtar striking goofy poses as his ladylove applied mehendi on his palm.

    Photo Credit : Sam & Ekta/Farhan Akhtar's Instagram

    Bride and groom’s cute moment

    Shibani and Farhan make a great pair and this picture of them is too cute to handle. Fans have been gushing over their chemistry in the wedding album.

    Photo Credit : Sam & Ekta/Farhan Akhtar's Instagram

    The one with mother-in-laws

    From shaking a leg with beau Farhan to applying mehendi on his palm, the diva certainly had a blast at the mehendi ceremony. In this click, she can be seen posing with Honey Irani and Shabana Azmi.

    Photo Credit : Sam & Ekta/Shibani Dandekar's Instagram