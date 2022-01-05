Amid Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar’s wedding rumours, here’s photos that prove their bond is here to stay

1 / 6

Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar's mushy photos

After Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, is it Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar who are gearing up to tie the knot? Recently, rumours of their marriage have taken the internet by storm. If reports are to be believed, then Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar will soon tie the knot in March 2022. The marriage will be seemingly a close-knit affair which will be attended only by close friends and family members amid the rising COVID cases in the country. However, the Bollywood lovebirds haven’t yet confirmed nor denied the wedding rumours yet. Speaking of their bond, both Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar often take to social media to openly profess their love for each other. From mushy hugs to cuddled-up selfies, time and again, the couple have shelled major couple goals for fans to follow. Just one look at their social media gives fans a hint that they have fallen head over heels for each other. Hence, amid the ongoing wedding rumours, here we have curated a few photos of Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar that prove their bond is here to stay.

Photo Credit : Shibani Dandekar Instagram