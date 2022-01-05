Amid Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar’s wedding rumours, here’s photos that prove their bond is here to stay

After Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, is it Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar who are gearing up to tie the knot? Recently, rumours of their marriage have taken the internet by storm. If reports are to be believed, then Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar will soon tie the knot in March 2022. The marriage will be seemingly a close-knit affair which will be attended only by close friends and family members amid the rising COVID cases in the country. However, the Bollywood lovebirds haven’t yet confirmed nor denied the wedding rumours yet. Speaking of their bond, both Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar often take to social media to openly profess their love for each other. From mushy hugs to cuddled-up selfies, time and again, the couple have shelled major couple goals for fans to follow. Just one look at their social media gives fans a hint that they have fallen head over heels for each other. Hence, amid the ongoing wedding rumours, here we have curated a few photos of Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar that prove their bond is here to stay.
In the month of December 2021, Farhan Akhtar shared a cuddled-up picture with Shibani Dandekar that sees the two donning winter ensembles as the camera captures them together. While sharing the picture, Farhan called them the perfect ‘December duo’.
Here, both Farhan and Shibani can be seen dressed in their traditional best. While, Dandekar slays in a quirky lehenga, on the other hand, Farhan shares a contagious smile in a black kurta and white pyjamas. While sharing the photo online, Farhan Akhtar called them the ‘Diwali duo’.
While welcoming the holiday season, Shibani Dandekar took to social media to share a mushy photo with beau Farhan. She said, “Welcoming the holiday season with a warm hug.”
During the release of his film Toofaan, Shibani penned a lengthy note to wish her beau all the luck in the world. She wrote, “Watching your journey so closely has been nothing short of a privilege. You went to unimaginable lengths to get into the skin of the character, you didn’t give up till you found his authentic voice, you took your mind to the darkest of places, and you tested your body every single day. There was blood, sweat, punches, literal blows but you hit back with persistence, endurance, grit, resilience. Slowly the lines blurred and you literally morphed into AJJU BHAI aka AZIZ ALI BOXER! Today, on your big day, I want you to know that I am sending you all my love. And I cant wait for the world to witness the magic of Toofan. Proud of you Farhan! Todun Tak! @faroutakhtar Love you.”
This romantic picture by the ocean was also shared by Shibani Dandekar on her Instagram profile. The photo seemingly was clicked during the vacation the duo spent together. Going by the picture, it seems that the duo had a gala time together. While sharing it online, Shibani called Farhan her “forever foo.”