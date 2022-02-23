Dreamy wedding pictures from Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding

1 / 6

Happy moments from Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 19, 2022. The couple had been dating each other since 2018 and have been spotted several times hanging out together. Looking absolutely dreamy and ethereal on their wedding day, the bride chose to don a gorgeous red gown by JADE while the groom complemented her in a classy black tuxedo. The lovebirds recently shared glamorous pictures from their fairytale wedding and set the internet on fire. Here's a look at special moments from Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's marriage.

Photo Credit : Sam & Ekta/Farhan Akhtar's Instagram