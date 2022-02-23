Dreamy wedding pictures from Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 19, 2022. The couple had been dating each other since 2018 and have been spotted several times hanging out together. Looking absolutely dreamy and ethereal on their wedding day, the bride chose to don a gorgeous red gown by JADE while the groom complemented her in a classy black tuxedo. The lovebirds recently shared glamorous pictures from their fairytale wedding and set the internet on fire. Here's a look at special moments from Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's marriage.
Photo Credit : Sam & Ekta/Farhan Akhtar's Instagram
The special picture-perfect moment of Shibani and Farhan exchanging rings is captured beautifully in this photograph.
The newlyweds seem to be on the seventh cloud as they happily posed with the entire Akhtar family at the wedding which included Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, Farah Khan, Honey Irani, Tanvi Azmi, and Farhan's cousins.
In the happy click, lovebirds can be seen posing with Shibani's father Shashidhar Dandekar and mother Sulabha Dandekar.
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar certainly made several fun and happy moments on their special day. The newlyweds are in all smiles in this beautiful black and white photo from the ceremony.
This lovely picture was clicked at the right moment just when the bride and groom sealed it with a kiss.