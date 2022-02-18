Everything about Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding

1 / 6

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar had been dating for a long time. The lovey-dovey couple finally decided to take their relationship to next level and tie the knot. The preparations for their wedding are going on in full swing. Before the lovebirds become husband and wife, we dug out all the details about their wedding. Here's everything we know about their wedding.

Photo Credit : Farhan Akhtar's Instagram