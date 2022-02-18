Everything about Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding

    Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding

    Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar had been dating for a long time. The lovey-dovey couple finally decided to take their relationship to next level and tie the knot. The preparations for their wedding are going on in full swing. Before the lovebirds become husband and wife, we dug out all the details about their wedding. Here's everything we know about their wedding.

    Photo Credit : Farhan Akhtar's Instagram

    When Farhan met Shibani

    Farhan met Shibani on the sets of the show I Can Do That. While Shibani was a contestant, Farhan was the host of that television show. During the shoot, the rumours of their dating started floating. Hence, this reality show played the cupid for the two.

    Photo Credit : Farhan Akhtar's Instagram

    Pre-wedding festivities

    Farhan and Shibani's pre-wedding festivities have already begun as on February 17, 2022, they had their mehendi celebration. Today sangeet and haldi ceremonies are likely to take place. Shibani's friends have planned the dance sequences for the couple. While bride-to-be's best friend Rhea Chakraborty will perform at the sangeet, her sisters Apeksha and Anusha will be in charge of the wedding festivities.

    Photo Credit : Farhan Akhtar's Instagram

    The big day

    The couple will exchange wedding vows on February 19, 2022, as per the Maharashtrian rituals. Reportedly, the two will have an intimate gathering at Javed Akhtar's farmhouse. Later, they will be registering their marriage in court.

    Photo Credit : Farhan Akhtar's Instagram

    Reception

    After their wedding, the lovebirds might host a reception party in Mumbai for their friends from the Bollywood industry.

    Photo Credit : Farhan Akhtar's Instagram

    Wedding guestlist

    Several celebrities from tinsel town are likely to attend Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding. The speculative list includes Hrithik Roshan, Monica Dogra, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Rhea Chakraborty, Ritesh Sidhwani, Alia Bhatt, among others.

    Photo Credit : Farhan Akhtar's Instagram