Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar make a stylish couple & these 5 PICS are proof

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are one of the most stylish couples on the block. The lovebirds tied the knot on the 19th of February this year after dating each other for a few years. The wedding was an intimate and private affair that was hosted at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s Khandala farmhouse. Ever since the couple started dating, they have never shied away from expressing their love for each other on social media. While fans and followers always swoon over their internet PDA, they also cannot help but marvel at how fashionable both Farhan and Shibani are. Be it traditional attires or chic western outfits, the husband-and-wife duo always sets style goals. Don’t believe us? Check out these pictures for proof.
Photo Credit : Shibani Dandekar/ Sam & Ekta/ Instagram
The couple looks picture-perfect in their black attires for an awards night. While the Rock On actor is seen slaying in a black tuxedo, Shibani oozes oomph in a gorgeous gown.
Photo Credit : Farhan Akhtar/ Instagram
This snapshot is from last Diwali. Shibani has opted for a green embellished saree, while Farhan has kept it effortlessly suave in a black kurta.
This photograph is from another Diwali. Both the lovebirds have chosen to don comfortable yet stylish kurtas for the festival. This look is perfect for intimate functions.
Farhan and Shibani’s wedding day look was fresh and unique, unlike anything seen before. While Shibani wore a red lehenga gown with the dupatta as a veil, Farhan was seen in an all-black tuxedo.
Photo Credit : Farhan Akhtar/ Sam & Ekta/ Instagram
This picture is from the couple’s first public appearance as man and wife. Both opted for a traditional look in cream, pink, and a golden colour palette.
