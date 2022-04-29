Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar make a stylish couple & these 5 PICS are proof

1 / 6

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are style goals

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are one of the most stylish couples on the block. The lovebirds tied the knot on the 19th of February this year after dating each other for a few years. The wedding was an intimate and private affair that was hosted at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s Khandala farmhouse. Ever since the couple started dating, they have never shied away from expressing their love for each other on social media. While fans and followers always swoon over their internet PDA, they also cannot help but marvel at how fashionable both Farhan and Shibani are. Be it traditional attires or chic western outfits, the husband-and-wife duo always sets style goals. Don’t believe us? Check out these pictures for proof.

Photo Credit : Shibani Dandekar/ Sam & Ekta/ Instagram