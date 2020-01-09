Farhan Akhtar Birthday Special: Check out THESE rare throwback photos of the Toofan star

1 / 9

Farhan Akhtar's THESE throwback pictures will melt your heart

A doting father,brother,son,songwriter,actor,producer,singer and director are just some of the hats Farhan Akhtar has donned in all these years in the industry. The actor who turns 46 today knows to strike the perfect chord between work and personal life as he is often spotted with his parents and children in the city. The Rock On actor's social media is filled with romantic pictures of himself with girlfriend Shibani Dandekar and their vacation pictures give fans some major vacation goals. Proving that he is a good boyfriend again here. The actor is currently shooting for Toofan where he will be seen playing the role of a professional boxer and stars Paresh Rawal, Mrunal Thakur and Isha Talwar. as well. He was last seen in The Sky is Pink opposite Priyanka Chopra Jonas.As we celebrate this multi-talented star's birthday today,here are some adorable rare throwback pictures of the star with his loved ones.Check them out.

Photo Credit : Instagram