Farhan Akhtar Birthday Special: Check out THESE rare throwback photos of the Toofan star

As we celebrate the birthday of multi talented Farhan Akhtar today,here are some adorable rare throwback pictures of the star with his loved ones.Check them out.
217 reads Mumbai Updated: January 9, 2020 08:00 am
    Farhan Akhtar's THESE throwback pictures will melt your heart

    A doting father,brother,son,songwriter,actor,producer,singer and director are just some of the hats Farhan Akhtar has donned in all these years in the industry. The actor who turns 46 today knows to strike the perfect chord between work and personal life as he is often spotted with his parents and children in the city. The Rock On actor's social media is filled with romantic pictures of himself with girlfriend Shibani Dandekar and their vacation pictures give fans some major vacation goals. Proving that he is a good boyfriend again here. The actor is currently shooting for Toofan where he will be seen playing the role of a professional boxer and stars Paresh Rawal, Mrunal Thakur and Isha Talwar. as well. He was last seen in The Sky is Pink opposite Priyanka Chopra Jonas.As we celebrate this multi-talented star's birthday today,here are some adorable rare throwback pictures of the star with his loved ones.Check them out.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Can you describe this expression?

    Who knew this teenage would be one of the greatest and most talented actors in Bollywood.

    Photo Credit : pinterest

    Best place to be

    Farhan Akhtar with his daughters Akira and Shakya Akhtar enjoying a candid conversation.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    How adorable is this picture !

    Love the expression of Zoya and Farhan Akhtar.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    The winning photograph

    Zoya Akhtar shared this picture of her younger brother with father Javed Akhtar and we love it !

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    The happy picture

    Farhan with his ex wife Adhuna and younger daughter Akira enjoying a fun conversation.

    Photo Credit : pinterest

    The most adorable pair of siblings

    The two Akhtar siblings were surely photogenic since childhood.

    Photo Credit : pinterest

    The classic family picture

    Meet the super talented Akhtars.

    Photo Credit : pinterest

    Papa be the best

    A happy picture of the talented actor with his beloved daughter Akira.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

