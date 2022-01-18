From Farhan Akhtar to Shabana Azmi: Meet Javed Akhtar's family

Javed Akhtar was born on January 17, 1945, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. He is a famous Indian poet, writer, screenwriter, lyricist, play writer and author. He is also a mainstream writer and has written many scripts for Bollywood movies. Javed along with Salim Khan began his career as a writer with the film Andaz which released in 1971. Read on to know more about Javed Akhtar's family.
Photo Credit : Shabana Azmi Instagram
Javed Akhtar's father Jan Nisar Akhtar was an Urdu poet and a Bollywood film composer. His mother's name was Safia Akhtar. Akhtar family have poetry in their blood and they are popularly known as a family of poets. Muztar Khairabadi who was Javed's grandfather and Bismil Khairabadi who was his grandfather's older brother were also poets.
On December 9, 1984, Javed married Shabana Azmi and made her a part of the Akhtar family. It was Javed's second marriage.
Javed Akhtar tied the knot with Honey Irani in 1972. The two met each other for the first time on the sets of Seeta Aur Geeta. While Honey was an actress in the film, Javed was the scriptwriter. The two are parents of Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar.
Photo Credit : Farhan Akhtar's Instagram
Javed Akhtar and his first wife Honey Irani became parents of a daughter whom they named Zoya. She attended Maneckji Cooper and did her graduation from St. Xavier's College in Mumbai. She then studied film production from Tisch School of Arts, New York University and has directed many films including Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Luck by Chance, Gully Boy, etc.
Farhan Akhtar is the son of Honey Irani and Javed Akhtar and was born in 1974. The actor made his directorial debut with the superhit movie Dil Chahta Hai which gained immense appreciation for its portrayal of modern youth and also received the National Award for Best Hindi film of the year.