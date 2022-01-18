From Farhan Akhtar to Shabana Azmi: Meet Javed Akhtar's family

1 / 6

Bollywood lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar

Javed Akhtar was born on January 17, 1945, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. He is a famous Indian poet, writer, screenwriter, lyricist, play writer and author. He is also a mainstream writer and has written many scripts for Bollywood movies. Javed along with Salim Khan began his career as a writer with the film Andaz which released in 1971. Read on to know more about Javed Akhtar's family.

Photo Credit : Shabana Azmi Instagram