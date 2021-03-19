Advertisement
Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar give us major relationship goals; Adorable PHOTOS of the couple that prove it

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar give major relationship goals to millions of fans. Check out their photos.
24128 reads Mumbai Updated: March 20, 2021 11:53 am
  1 / 10
    Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s adorable pictures together

    Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's adorable pictures together

    Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are one of the most loved Bollywood couples. The two first met each other on the sets of a television series, I Can Do That, which was hosted by the multi-talented star where Shibani Dandekar, along with other media personalities like VJ Bani, Mandira Bedi, Gurmeet Choudhary and Gauahar Khan was a participant. After the series went off-air, Shibani started to get spotted with a “mystery man” that gave way to rumours about Shibani was in a relationship but it was only when Farhan Akhtar reposted Shibani’s picture with the “mystery man” that their relationship was confirmed. The celebrity couple’s first official public appearance was at Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding reception where the lovebirds posed hand-in-hand wearing the most elegant outfits. Both of them never fail to shower love on each other through adorable social media posts, giving major relationship goals to millions of people. Here are some of the most beautiful pictures of Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar that will surely leave their fans and followers in “awe”. Read further ahead to take a look at these pictures.

    Photo Credit : Farhan Akhtar Instagram

  2 / 10
    “1095”

    "1095"

    Farhan Akhtar shares a selfie of the couple wishing Shibani Dandekar a “happy 3” as they completed three years of togetherness.

    Photo Credit : Farhan Akhtar Instagram

  3 / 10
    Hugs and kisses

    Hugs and kisses

    Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar get clicked as they hug each other while enjoying the beautiful nature.

    Photo Credit : Farhan Akhtar Instagram

  4 / 10
    Birthday wishes

    Birthday wishes

    Farhan Akhar shares a picture of the celebrity couple twinning in black outfits as he wishes Shibani “Happy Birthday”.

    Photo Credit : Farhan Akhtar Instagram

  5 / 10
    Festive ready

    Festive ready

    Farhan and Shibani get festive ready wishing their fans and followers on Diwali.

    Photo Credit : Farhan Akhtar Instagram

  6 / 10
    “At, by and on” each other’s sides

    "At, by and on" each other's sides

    The duo enjoy their time inside the pool as they get sun-kissed.

    Photo Credit : Farhan Akhtar Instagram

  7 / 10
    The UCL finals

    The UCL finals

    They were stoked to attend the UCL finals together and see the cup in front of them.

    Photo Credit : Farhan Akhtar Instagram

  8 / 10
    Beach bums

    Beach bums

    The two get clicked as they enjoy their time on the beach.

    Photo Credit : Farhan Akhtar Instagram

  9 / 10
    Christmas celebrations

    Christmas celebrations

    The “mad-hatters” celebrating Christmas and sharing the “#seasonsgreetings”.

    Photo Credit : Farhan Akhtar Instagram

  10 / 10
    “Sunshine and smiles”

    "Sunshine and smiles"

    Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s adorable picture as they posed under the sunlight.

    Photo Credit : Farhan Akhtar Instagram