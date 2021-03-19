Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar give us major relationship goals; Adorable PHOTOS of the couple that prove it

1 / 10

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s adorable pictures together

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are one of the most loved Bollywood couples. The two first met each other on the sets of a television series, I Can Do That, which was hosted by the multi-talented star where Shibani Dandekar, along with other media personalities like VJ Bani, Mandira Bedi, Gurmeet Choudhary and Gauahar Khan was a participant. After the series went off-air, Shibani started to get spotted with a “mystery man” that gave way to rumours about Shibani was in a relationship but it was only when Farhan Akhtar reposted Shibani’s picture with the “mystery man” that their relationship was confirmed. The celebrity couple’s first official public appearance was at Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding reception where the lovebirds posed hand-in-hand wearing the most elegant outfits. Both of them never fail to shower love on each other through adorable social media posts, giving major relationship goals to millions of people. Here are some of the most beautiful pictures of Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar that will surely leave their fans and followers in “awe”. Read further ahead to take a look at these pictures.

Photo Credit : Farhan Akhtar Instagram