Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar to Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal: B-town couples first picture after marriage

Bollywood weddings are magical and it's certainly hard to stop scrolling through wedding pictures of celebrities turning into bride and groom. These Bollywood couples serve perfect inspiration from their incredibly grand ceremonies to impeccable styling. We have therefore combined some of the best first appearances made by our favourite couples post their wedding in recent years.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani's Instagram
Vicky and Katrina looked lovely as they returned from their honeymoon. Clad in peach and golden suit, the actress looked every bit glamorous as she complimented her newlywed look with bridal chooda, while Vicky wore a white shirt and beige pants.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla Desk
Ranveer and Deepika hosted a grand reception in Mumbai after tying the knot in Italy. The two made a stunning appearance in classic black and red outfits.
Photo Credit : Deepika Padukone's Instagram
Farhan and Shibani who recently tied the knot in an intimate wedding stepped out as husband and wife on February 21. A match made in heaven Shibani and Farhan complemented each other in pink and beige traditional attires.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Sonam and Anand hosted a grand reception in Mumbai after their wedding. The two glowed in love as they made their first appearance post their wedding. While Anand looked dapper in a black sherwani with white pants, Sonam looked gorgeous in a chevron lehenga in dark grey.
Photo Credit : Reels And Frames/Anand S Ahuja Instagram
This candid picture of the newlywed couple warmly embracing each other is filled with love as they posed at their reception. While Patralekhaa donned a stunning saree accessorised with a statement necklace and earrings, Rajkummar complemented her in a black suit.
Photo Credit : Stories by Joseph Radhik/Patralekhaa's Instagram