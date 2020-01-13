PHOTOS: Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's quotes for each other are all things love

1 / 7

Couple goals

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are one of the most talked about couples in B-town. The two have been dating for a while now and have never shied away from making public appearances as well as the PDA on social media. They have been hanging out with their families and there are rumours of them getting married in 2020. On being asked about his marriage plans with Shibani, Farhan replied that the month in which they will get married is April. He said 'In April, we may'. Well, their social media posts are definitely too cute, and amidst all these rumours, let us take you down the memory lane with some of the most adorable pictures of them together.

Photo Credit : Instagram