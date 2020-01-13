Home
PHOTOS: Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's quotes for each other are all things love

Ever since Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar officially confirmed their relationship, they have never shied away from PDA on social media. Check out some of their cutest moments.
2389 reads Mumbai Updated: January 13, 2020 04:01 pm
  • 1 / 7
    Couple goals

    Couple goals

    Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are one of the most talked about couples in B-town. The two have been dating for a while now and have never shied away from making public appearances as well as the PDA on social media. They have been hanging out with their families and there are rumours of them getting married in 2020. On being asked about his marriage plans with Shibani, Farhan replied that the month in which they will get married is April. He said 'In April, we may'. Well, their social media posts are definitely too cute, and amidst all these rumours, let us take you down the memory lane with some of the most adorable pictures of them together.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    Reasons to smile

    Reasons to smile

    Farhan posted this picture on his Instagram and captioned it, "Who needs a toothpaste brand when we have each other..!! @shibanidandekar #youmakemesmile".

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    Picture perfect

    Picture perfect

    This is such an adorable picture posted by Farhan which he captioned it as, "At, by and on your side. @shibanidandekar #poolheads #kohsamui #FarOutdoors."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    Happy times

    Happy times

    It is no secret that Farhan is a fantastic writer, and he wrote a very cute short poem for his ladylove. He wrote, "Tum muskuraado zaraa, Chiraag jalaado zaraa, andhera hataado zaraa, roshni phailaado zaraa".

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    We keep the love in a photograph

    We keep the love in a photograph

    In yet another picture, Farhan wrote a heartfelt note for Shibani. He wrote, "As long as I have you, As long as you are, I’ll never be lost, Shine on beautiful star @shibanidandekar love you loads."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 7
    The cutest birthday wish

    The cutest birthday wish

    Shibani posted this cutest sun-kissed picture for her love with the caption, "Because he has the coolest tattoo in the world, and because it’s his bday! Happy birthday my sweet grumps, love you loads @faroutakhtar."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    Painting the town red

    Painting the town red

    A selfie with the squad was captioned by Farhan as, "Ooh .. Aah .. take the world and paint it red."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

