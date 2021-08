Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar: PHOTOS of the celebrity couple that will make fans await their wedding

1 / 6

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar’s pictures together

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar are one of the most adorable couples in the Bollywood industry. They met each other for the first time on the sets of a television reality series, I Can Do That, which was hosted by Farhan Akhtar where Shibandi Dandekar, along with other popular celebrities like VJ Bani, Mandira Bedi, Gauahar Khan, and Gurmeet Chaudhary, were participants. After the series, Shibani Dandekar was starting to be spotted with a “mystery man”, leaving fans curious about her love life. Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar then revealed that the “mystery man” was none other than the Bollywood actor himself and they made their first public appearance at Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding reception, where they appeared holding hands. Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar have often given major relationship goals by showering love on each other through social media. Here are pictures of Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar that will leave fans in “awe” awaiting the celebrity couple’s marriage. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Instagram