Shibani Dandekar & Farhan Akhtar: PHOTOS of the celeb couple make fans wait for their wedding

1 / 6

Pictures of Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar are one of the most loved and adored couples in the Bollywood industry. The two have been giving relationship goals. They met each other on a reality series, I Can Do That, where love started to brew between them. Even though the rumours about them being in a relationship started to make rounds immediately after the series, the two tried to keep things under wrap for a long time. Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar made their relationship publically official as they appeared hand in hand at Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding reception, and indulge in PDA on the social media. Here are pictures of Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar that will make fans wait their wedding. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla