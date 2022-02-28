Shibani Dandekar to Patralekhaa: Bollywood brides who ditched traditional lehengas

Wedding season is that time of the year when you break a few stereotyped customs and adopt new ways. These celebrities have paved the way to make a new custom of wearing something different and ditching the lehenga saga. Right from Patralekhaa to Shibani Dandekar, these actresses did not wear traditional lehengas but rather chose elegant outfits for their big day. Here's a look at celebrity brides who served perfect bridal outfit goals with their unique styles.
Photo Credit : Sam & Ekta/Shibani Dandekar's Instagram
Rhea Kapoor looked like a vision in a classic white sari doused in tone-on-tone threadwork. She paired it up with a half-sleeved blouse and a cape in tones of ivory and gold. She made a statement by donning a veil crafted with little pearls.
Photo Credit : Rhea Kapoor's Instagram
Patralekhaa looked beautiful in a white gown which she donned for her white wedding. The actress topped it with a diamond bracelet and necklace.
Photo Credit : Stories by Joseph Radhik/Patralekhaa's Instagram
Shibani's mermaid dress featuring a long veil has become the talk of the town ever since her pictures from the wedding surfaced on the internet. The diva ditched the traditional outfit and went for an offbeat dress that sported floral embroidery.
The actress looked like a dream in bridal attire. She donned an ivory sharara paired with a knee-length kurta which was exquisitely embellished with sequins.
Photo Credit : The Wedding Story/Gauhar Khan's Instagram
The diva made a gorgeous bride in a red sari. She chose to keep her wedding festivities minimal and wore her mother's banarasi sari on her special day.
Photo Credit : Yami Gautam's Instagram