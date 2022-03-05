Vicky Kaushal to Farhan Akhtar: Celebs who rocked beard on their wedding day

    Celebrity grooms' beards look

    Facial hair is equally prominent to make up for a stylish look for any man and celebs are no different when it comes to keeping classy beards. From subtles to world-famous goatees, the celebs' beard styles have considerably evolved. For some celebs, their beard is a part of who they are and celebrity grooms like Vicky Kaushal and Farhan Akhtar are the perfect inspiration for how to rock a beard on your wedding day. Take a look:

    Photo Credit : Sam & Ekta/Farhan Akhtar's Instagram

    Vicky Kaushal

    Vicky Kaushal was a handsome Punjabi groom with a well-trimmed beard. He decided to keep it and looked dashing in the pictures from his wedding ceremony.

    Photo Credit : Stories by Joseph Radhik/Vicky Kaushal's Instagram

    Rajkummar Rao

    The actor opted for a three-day subtle beard for his big day and looked uber-cool in a sherwani.

    Photo Credit : Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

    Varun Dhawan

    Varun's beard was slightly heavy and was highlighted with trimmed sides. His beard look went well with his white sherwani.

    Photo Credit : Stories by Joseph Radhik/Varun Dhawan's Instagram

    Mohit Raina

    The actor decided to keep a proper beard for his special day. The beard went well with his style as it complimented his face cut.

    Photo Credit : Mohit Raina Instagram

    Farhan Akhtar

    Speaking of Farhan, it looks like he prefers to keep a beard. The actor's stubble went well with his classy wedding look.

    Photo Credit : Sam & Ekta/Farhan Akhtar's Instagram