Happy Birthday Farooq Shaikh: Did you know the actor was paid Rs 750 for his first film? Here are more FACTS

Farooq Shaikh Birthday Special

Farooq Shaikh was one of the most loved celebrities of Bollywood. He was not just a commendable actor but also a philanthropist and TV presenter. The actor is still remembered for his works. He was known to have worked with some of the finest Bollywood directors including Satyajit Ray, Sai Paranjye, Muzaffar Ali, Ketan Mehta, and Hrishikesh Mukherjee. And some of his movies include Tell Me O Khuda, Ab Insaf Hoga, Shanghai, Faasle, Toofan, Umrao Jaan, Bazaar, Saath Saath, Ab Ayega Mazaa, Peechha Karo, Biwi Ho To Aisi and more. His role in Katha was loved by the masses. He was also a part of Ayan Mukerji's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani which also starred Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor. He essayed the role of Ranbir's father in the same and won hearts with his performance. Apart from films, he also acted in serials and shows on TV and even performed on stage in productions such as Tumhari Amrita, alongside actress Shabana Azmi, directed by Feroz Abbas Khan. In 2010, he was awarded National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for Lahore. Today, on the occasion of the late actor's birthday, check out some of his interesting and unknown facts.

Photo Credit : Youtube