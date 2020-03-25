Coronavirus updates
Happy Birthday Farooq Shaikh: Did you know the actor was paid Rs 750 for his first film? Here are more FACTS

Happy Birthday Farooq Shaikh: Did you know the actor was paid Rs 750 for his first film? Here are more FACTS

Farooq Shaikh was one of the most loved celebrities of Bollywood. He was not just an actor but also a philanthropist and TV presenter. Today, on the occasion of the late actor's birthday, check out some of his interesting and unknown facts.
2027 reads Mumbai Updated: March 25, 2020 11:03 am
  1 / 9
    Farooq Shaikh Birthday Special

    Farooq Shaikh Birthday Special

    Farooq Shaikh was one of the most loved celebrities of Bollywood. He was not just a commendable actor but also a philanthropist and TV presenter. The actor is still remembered for his works. He was known to have worked with some of the finest Bollywood directors including Satyajit Ray, Sai Paranjye, Muzaffar Ali, Ketan Mehta, and Hrishikesh Mukherjee. And some of his movies include Tell Me O Khuda, Ab Insaf Hoga, Shanghai, Faasle, Toofan, Umrao Jaan, Bazaar, Saath Saath, Ab Ayega Mazaa, Peechha Karo, Biwi Ho To Aisi and more. His role in Katha was loved by the masses. He was also a part of Ayan Mukerji's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani which also starred Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor. He essayed the role of Ranbir's father in the same and won hearts with his performance. Apart from films, he also acted in serials and shows on TV and even performed on stage in productions such as Tumhari Amrita, alongside actress Shabana Azmi, directed by Feroz Abbas Khan. In 2010, he was awarded National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for Lahore. Today, on the occasion of the late actor's birthday, check out some of his interesting and unknown facts.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  2 / 9
    Born

    Born

    The late actor was born on March 25, 1948. His father 'Mustafa Shaikh' was a lawyer.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  3 / 9
    First salary

    First salary

    The actor made his acting debut with MS Sathyu's Garm Hawa, which is still considered to be one of the greatest movies ever made on Partition. As his first salary, he received a sum of Rs 750.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  4 / 9
    Quiz master

    Quiz master

    He also gained immense recognition as a quiz master on the radio. His participation as an anchor made him a household name.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  5 / 9
    TV Show host

    TV Show host

    He hosted the popular TV show 'Jeena Issi Ka Naam Hai' and was loved by the masses for his sense of humour and hosting skills.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  6 / 9
    Chemistry with Deepti Naval

    Chemistry with Deepti Naval

    His chemistry with Deepti Naval was loved by the masses. Due to their chemistry, the actor went on to work in nine films.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  7 / 9
    Active in the world of theatre and TV

    Active in the world of theatre and TV

    He was also a part of the theatre and TV. His play opposite Shabana Azmi was 'Tumhari Amrita' which was loved by many.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  8 / 9
    Personal life

    Personal life

    The later actor was married to Roopa Jain who was a classmate of Shabana Azmi.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  9 / 9
    National Film Award

    National Film Award

    In 2010, he won National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for Lahore.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

