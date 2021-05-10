Advertisement
  4. Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11; PHOTOS of the participants from behind the scenes of shooting in Cape Town

Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11; PHOTOS of the participants from behind the scenes of shooting in Cape Town

Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’s participants get clicked behind the scenes from the reality television show's shooting in Cape Town. Read ahead to take a look.
  • 1 / 6
    Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 pictures from behind the scenes

    Reality television series in the Hindi entertainment industry has had a huge fanbase ever since it began. These reality series are unscripted and have real-life situations, showcasing the true personalities of the contestants that have participated in the series. Reality game shows are a genre that many people enjoy watching and make sure to not miss even one episode. Many reality television series have even started their own franchise and come up with a brand new season every year with the same format and different contestants. One of this country’s very popular reality television series is Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi that has been inspired by the American television series, Gear Factor where the contestants have to perform stunts to survive in the reality game series. As the Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is going to air on the television and its preparations have started, the contestants of this season have already landed in Cape Town to start shooting for it. This season has many popular celebrities like Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill, Shweta Tiwari, Anushka Sen, and Vishal Aditya Singh that you will see performing tasks in this season. Here are the pictures of the Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 participants from “Behind the Scenes”. Read ahead to take a look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 6
    Their “first stunt”

    Arjun Bijlani, Aastha Gill, Nikki Tamboli, Sana Makbul, and Rahul Vaidya get clicked posing together for the camera in Cape Town as they reveal that this is their “first stunt”.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 6
    It’s selfie time

    Nikki Tamboli, Sana Makbul, and Rahul Vaidya share a selfie together as they land in Cape Town.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 6
    Reunited

    Nikki Tamboli and Abhinav Shukla click a selfie together as they get reunited for the series after doing Bigg Boss 14.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 6
    “En route Cape Town”

    Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya shares a selfie while sitting on an airplane with Aastha Gill and Shweta Tiwari as they “en route Cape Town”.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 6
    “Touristywhileshooting”

    Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi Dahitya, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh, and Rahul Vaidya get clicked as they get “touristywhileshooting”.

    Photo Credit : Instagram