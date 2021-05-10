-
Home
⁄
-
Photos
⁄
-
⁄
-
Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11; PHOTOS of the participants from behind the scenes of shooting in Cape Town
Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11; PHOTOS of the participants from behind the scenes of shooting in Cape Town
Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’s participants get clicked behind the scenes from the reality television show's shooting in Cape Town. Read ahead to take a look.
Written By
Pooja Dhar
3447 reads
Mumbai
Published: May 10, 2021 04:32 pm
-
1 / 6
-
2 / 6
-
3 / 6
-
4 / 6
-
5 / 6
-
6 / 6