Four More Shots Please 2: Siddhi, Anjana, Damini or Umang, who do you relate to the most? COMMENT NOW

5 / 5

Umang Singh

Hands down, one of the most loved characters from the show! Umang has no bounds when it comes to being there for a loved one. Be it flying to Istanbul for Siddhi or helping Samara get out of her darkest days, her favourite people truly mean the world to her. Ms Singh practically lives in the gym. Her captivating smile and forever supportive nature make her super adored by her friends. However, her weaknesses include bottling up her emotions and maintaining a false happy image which can at times get toxic to self.

Photo Credit : Youtube