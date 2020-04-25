/
Four More Shots Please 2: Siddhi, Anjana, Damini or Umang, who do you relate to the most? COMMENT NOW
Four More Shots Please Season 2 has received an amazing response and the next season is highly anticipated. As we earlier shared with you the best ten moments from the show, tell us in the comments section which character from the girl's gang do you relate to the most!
Ekta Varma
Updated: April 25, 2020 01:55 pm
Comment below and tell us which character do you relate with
Four More Shots Please is one of the most popular and coolest web show of these times. A show that revolves around the life of four girls who are close-knit friends, is thoroughly entertaining and the audience cannot wait for its next season. The show consists of an insanely talented cast of Maanvi Gagroo, Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta and Bani J who pull off their characters with ease. From being each other's support system during hard times to midnight conversations, relationship issues to partying hard with another round of shots, they did everything together like one unit. They proved how friends can be your all-time happy place and rescue from the hardest times! In this season, the girls take on to a journey full of hurdles, issues around patriarchy and gender biases at work, the freedom of expression being curbed in the society to body-shaming issues. The audience witnessed how they bring Umang the ugliest outfits for her bachelorette, help Siddhi with amazing content for her stand-up, provide Damini with the ultimate motivation to accomplish her book and stand through Anjana while she is dealing with issues with Varun, Arjun and Shashank Bose and much more! Although flawed in different ways, the girls are super relatable and their personalities are layered. Anjana, Damini, Umang, or Siddhi, check out their character synopsis and tell us in the comments section who do you find the most relatable!
Siddhi Patel
She is lovable, feisty, energetic and so full of life which makes her the most admirable character from the gang. She loves Bollywood and is emotional and sensitive. Siddhi is also very witty and high on sarcasm! She is rebellious and will do what she feels is the best for her, regardless of what the society believes. One of her other admirable traits includes being cheerful and radiating positivity even if there is a hurricane of problems in her life.
Anjana Menon
Strong headed, never bows down in front of misogyny and excels at her work, that is Anjana Menon for you! A single, independent woman, who takes care of a plethora of problems and is the eldest in her group. She is styled to perfection no matter what and makes men go weak in their knees with her aura and beauty. Anjana is a multi-tasker, can not tolerate nonsense and at the same time is a bonafide cutie!
Damini Rizvi Roy
Damini has an unshakeable determination, extremely outspoken and stands up for her rights no matter what! She is focused, hard-working and always has a to-do list up her sleeves! She has no filter while talking and speaks her heart. One of her traits includes OCD with cleanliness and organisation which becomes her rescue from anxiety and procrastination. Last but not the least, she is forever torn between two men, serious yet silly and makes the strongest decisions that she abides by!
Umang Singh
Hands down, one of the most loved characters from the show! Umang has no bounds when it comes to being there for a loved one. Be it flying to Istanbul for Siddhi or helping Samara get out of her darkest days, her favourite people truly mean the world to her. Ms Singh practically lives in the gym. Her captivating smile and forever supportive nature make her super adored by her friends. However, her weaknesses include bottling up her emotions and maintaining a false happy image which can at times get toxic to self.
