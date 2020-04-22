X
Four More Shots Please 2: Siddhi's fantastic stand up to Umang's Bachelorette; 10 best moments from the season

The second season of Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo and Bani J starrer Four More Shots Please! released and it truly lived up to the expectations. Have a look at the favourite moments from the episodes throughout this season which make you impatient for Season 3!
6733 reads Mumbai Updated: April 22, 2020 08:35 pm
  • 1 / 11
    10 Best moments from the show

    10 Best moments from the show

    One of the most awaited shows of the year, Four More Shots Please! released its second season and took the internet by a storm. The show consists of a cast ensemble including Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, Bani J as the main leads of the show. The favourite girl gang Anjana, Damini, Siddhi and Umang have returned for yet another round of trials, problems, fun, breaking societal stereotypes and not to miss, another round of shots! In this season, the girls take on to a journey full of hurdles, issues around patriarchy and gender biases at work, the freedom of expression being curbed in the society to body-shaming issues. While Anjana quits her job and takes the matters in her own hands, Damini stands up for the rights like she always did. Siddhi finally realises what her true calling is and Umang realises what's right for her when it comes to the matters of the heart. No matter come what may, in the end, they all have each other and decide to fight it together like one unit! Siddhi! That's what all true friendship is about! As everyone eagerly awaits Season 3, we have listed some of the best moments from this season.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 2 / 11
    The reunion

    The reunion

    That moment when the gang said, "The best ship is Friendship." when they apologised to each other and indulged in the tightest group hug filled hearts with happiness! It is beautifully portrayed that a strong friendship remains strong through hurdles, fights, arguments and all kinds of ups and downs.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 11
    The complications of love and relationships

    The complications of love and relationships

    One of the best moments from this episode will be the face-off between Siddhi and Amit! The first time they meet, the first time we witness their sparkling chemistry and oh not to miss, the first time Siddhi wears a tampon! Apart from this, netizens also loved the bonding session between Anjana and Varun where she asks him, "If not best friends, we can at least be friends?"

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 4 / 11
    The Spring cleaning

    The Spring cleaning

    While Umang becomes Samara's emotional support, putting her together bit by bit, Anjana faces misogyny at work and calls it quits. Undoubtedly the moment when Siddhi's mom defends her in front of Viju has to be a favourite! Besides, nothing can beat the part when Damini and Siddhi show up at Anjana's place and become her biggest support systems! A friendship meant to be. As Siddhi says, "They will be four oldies in Goa taking up shots! A bright future indeed!"

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 5 / 11
    Hell-bent!

    Hell-bent!

    Samara's confession to Umang as she introduces Umang as her girlfriend! Samara's acceptance of her repressed emotions truly touched hearts.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 6 / 11
    One where the girls fall in love

    One where the girls fall in love

    Without a doubt, a moment to remember in this episode would be the one where the girls are all sitting around a table trying to figure out what happened between Anjana and Varun and why did it happen!

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 7 / 11
    Crossroads

    Crossroads

    Siddhi's first-ever solo stand-up which turns out to be a blockbuster! Does one need a better moment to remember?

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 8 / 11
    Stepping into the light

    Stepping into the light

    The ultimate favourite of the season! Siddhi's smashing performance in front of her parents where she puts across her insecurities, her life while dealing with body-image issues in the most unconventional ways ever. In addition to this, the moment when Damini decides to drop the plan of abortion and her girls stand strong by her melted hearts for sure.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 9 / 11
    The Bachelorette

    The Bachelorette

    Umang's bachelorette stole the show in this episode. It defined goals! The best bachelorette party ideas ever. Wild, funky and all things fun!

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 10 / 11
    One with the destination wedding

    One with the destination wedding

    Apart from Mihir confronting Siddhi, fans couldn't get over the moment when Umang introduces Damini, Anjana and Siddhi as her family to Samara's family.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 11 / 11
    The Final One

    The Final One

    The one when the girls become each other's anchor post a massive turmoil of problems when Anjana, Shashank and Sushmita face the reality, Siddhi asks Mihir to leave and Damini gets asked by Dr Warsi to shift with him to Singapore!

    Photo Credit : Youtube

