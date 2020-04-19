/
/
/
Four More Shots Please: 8 reasons why Anjana, Damini, Siddhi and Umang make the most relatable bunch ever
Four More Shots Please: 8 reasons why Anjana, Damini, Siddhi and Umang make the most relatable bunch ever
Finally, after a wait of over a year, the second season of Four More Shots Please has released to rescue us from the quarantine boredom. It is a treat watching Anjana, Damini, Umang and Siddhi back together like before! Check out reasons why these girls make the most relatable girl gang ever.
Written By
Ekta Varma
5720 reads
Mumbai
Updated: April 19, 2020 11:00 am
1 / 9
Reasons why Anj, Dee, Mangs and Sids make the most relatable gang
We all knew we have found the way to cure our immense boredom amid lockdown when the second season of Four More Shots Please! released online. The show consists of a cast ensemble including Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, Bani J as the main leads of the show.Our favourite girl gang Anjana, Damini, Siddhi and Umang have returned for yet another round of trials, problems, fun, breaking societal stereotypes and not to miss, another round of shots! In this season, the girls take on to a journey full of hurdles, issues around patriarchy and gender biases at work, the freedom of expression being curbed in the society to body-shaming issues. While Anjana quits her job and takes the matters in her own hands, Damini stands up for the rights like she always did. Siddhi finally realises what her true calling is and Umang realises what's right for her when it comes to the matters of the heart. No matter come what may, at the end, they all have each other and decide to fight it together like one unit! Isn't that's all what friendship is about after all? Moreover, we believe the series is even more relatable as most of us have girl gangs who are our wing-women and the biggest support systems in our life. Your girl squad makes sure you are styled with perfection when it comes to dressing up for an event or a potential date, even if it means exchanging and borrowing each other's clothes. They know you in and out and exactly the reasons behind your dullest days and the brightest evenings! Have you ever wondered what else about this girl gang makes it all the more relatable? Today we have for you reasons why Anjana, Damini, Siddhi and Umang make the most relatable girl gang ever!
Photo Credit : Youtube
2 / 9
Keeping it stylish and how!
The girls always put their best foot forward when it comes to style and there is no denying that.
Photo Credit : Youtube
3 / 9
Discussing issues over a dinner table
What can be better therapy than discussing your life issues with your girl gang over a dinner table with a spread of your favourite dishes?
Photo Credit : Youtube
4 / 9
They are there for you no matter what
Be it any time of the day, if there is an emergency call from any one from the squad, everyone is there for her! They not only come to see you, but also know what exactly would make you feel better at that time. Be it ice-cream, snacks, movies or your favourite playlist, they are your best mood lifters.
Photo Credit : Youtube
5 / 9
Your personal therapists
They are your very own best therapists and counsellors. Your girl gang gives you the same great advices without sounding philosophical, making sure you imply it in the best way ever.
Photo Credit : Youtube
6 / 9
Travel buddies
From a surprise vacation in Goa, to a trip to rescue your friend from sadness to your destination wedding, they are your ultimate travel buddies. The best sight seeing partners, ample of selfies, dancing on the streets, checking out boys, you can do everything with them without any fear of judgement!
Photo Credit : Youtube
7 / 9
Friends turned family
They are the family you chose for yourselves. We are sure it touched you as well when Umang introduces Anjana, Siddhi and Damini as her family to Samara's family.
Photo Credit : Youtube
8 / 9
The ultimate cheerleaders!
Our girl gang is always the best cheerleader squad ever. For instance, be it Damini's book reading or Siddhi's stand-up shows, they are their ultimate cheerleaders and support systems. Their motivation and love pushes us to do better in everything we take up.
Photo Credit : Youtube
9 / 9
They give the most honest advices ever
Your girl gang will surely be there for you, but will also give you the most honest advices ever. You can totally rely on them to be absolutely straightforward and honest with you so that you are on the right track and do not mess up your life. From relationship issues, trouble with family, problems at work or college you can absolutely trust with them it and that's probably what friendship is all about!
Photo Credit : Youtube
Add new comment