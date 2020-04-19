Four More Shots Please: 8 reasons why Anjana, Damini, Siddhi and Umang make the most relatable bunch ever

1 / 9

Reasons why Anj, Dee, Mangs and Sids make the most relatable gang

We all knew we have found the way to cure our immense boredom amid lockdown when the second season of Four More Shots Please! released online. The show consists of a cast ensemble including Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, Bani J as the main leads of the show.Our favourite girl gang Anjana, Damini, Siddhi and Umang have returned for yet another round of trials, problems, fun, breaking societal stereotypes and not to miss, another round of shots! In this season, the girls take on to a journey full of hurdles, issues around patriarchy and gender biases at work, the freedom of expression being curbed in the society to body-shaming issues. While Anjana quits her job and takes the matters in her own hands, Damini stands up for the rights like she always did. Siddhi finally realises what her true calling is and Umang realises what's right for her when it comes to the matters of the heart. No matter come what may, at the end, they all have each other and decide to fight it together like one unit! Isn't that's all what friendship is about after all? Moreover, we believe the series is even more relatable as most of us have girl gangs who are our wing-women and the biggest support systems in our life. Your girl squad makes sure you are styled with perfection when it comes to dressing up for an event or a potential date, even if it means exchanging and borrowing each other's clothes. They know you in and out and exactly the reasons behind your dullest days and the brightest evenings! Have you ever wondered what else about this girl gang makes it all the more relatable? Today we have for you reasons why Anjana, Damini, Siddhi and Umang make the most relatable girl gang ever!

Photo Credit : Youtube