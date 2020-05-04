Advertisement
Four More Shots Please: Maanvi Gagroo, Sayani, Kirti and Bani's lovable pics that show their bond off screen

Four More Shots Please! is one of the most loved and popular shows online. Check out Maanvi Gagroo, Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari and Bani J's photos off-screen with the rest of the cast which displays their amazing bond!
  • 1 / 9
    Four More Shots Please! cast's off-screen photos are all things love

    In the end of the first episode of Season 2, when the girls said, "Jeh, Four More Shots Please!" we knew we're back to enjoying another season full of trials, problems, fun, breaking societal stereotypes and not to miss, another round of shots! Kirti Kulhari, Maanvi Gagroo, Bani J and Sayani Gupta are back with the second season of their much-celebrated show Four More Shots Please! with a whole dose of laughter, heartbreak, fun, celebrations, problems and so much more! In this season, the girls take on to a journey full of hurdles, issues around patriarchy and gender biases at work, the freedom of expression being curbed in the society to body-shaming issues. While Anjana quits her job and takes the matters in her own hands, Damini stands up for the rights like she always did. Siddhi finally realises what her true calling is and Umang realises what's right for her when it comes to the matters of the heart. No matter come what may, in the end, they all have each other and decide to fight it together like one unit! Apart from fighting out the biases at work, the entire cast shares a great bond off-screen and keep posting some amazing snaps together that display their amazing camaraderie. Check out their off-screen photos together!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 9
    Video calls with the girl gang

    Video calls with the girl gang

    Maanvi captioned this moment as, "What do I do when my love is away? Does it worry you to be alone? How do I feel by the end of the day? Are you sad because you're on your own? No, I get by with a little help from my friends"

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 9
    Mandatory goofy selfies

    Mandatory goofy selfies

    We cannot stop gushing over their cuteness!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 9
    Glam up

    Glam up

    The divas from the last episode of the first season!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 9
    Bonding sessions

    Bonding sessions

    Looks like video calls is the gang's thing!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 9
    Priceless moments

    Priceless moments

    We love this snap!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 9
    Blur yet memorable

    Blur yet memorable

    A beautiful memory shared by Bani J on her Instagram from one of the cast's lunch sessions!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 9
    Picture perfect

    Picture perfect

    The super talented girls cast of the show! Although, we miss Umang aka Bani J in this frame.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 9
    Major missing

    Major missing

    Ankur Rathee, who essays the role of Arjun in the show captioned this perfect candid click as, "impromptu pool party. Season 1, Goa."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

