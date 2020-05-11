Four More Shots Please Season 3: Here's what we want to see next in Maanvi, Kirti, Bani, Sayani starrer show

1 / 7

Here's what fans are looking forward to in Season 3

In the end of the first episode of Season 2, when the girls said, "Jeh, Four More Shots Please!" we knew we're back to enjoying another season full of trials, problems, fun, breaking societal stereotypes and not to miss, another round of shots! Kirti Kulhari, Maanvi Gagroo, Bani J and Sayani Gupta were back with the second season of their much-celebrated show Four More Shots Please! with a whole dose of laughter, heartbreak, fun, celebrations, problems and so much more! In this season, the girls took on to a journey full of hurdles, issues around patriarchy and gender biases at work, the freedom of expression being curbed in the society to body-shaming issues. While Anjana quit her job and took the matters in her own hands, Damini stood up for the rights like she always did. Siddhi finally realised what her true calling was and Umang found out what's right for her when it comes to the matters of the heart. No matter come what may, in the end, they all had each other and decided to fight it together like one unit! The show also went on to become one of the highest watched shows of this year from India. “The response to Four More Shots Please! has been phenomenal; it has already become the most-watched show from India this year. The first season was one of the top three most-watched original series from India in 2019, and season two has set yet another benchmark." said the head of the streaming platform. “In the new season, the unapologetically flawed girls will face even greater challenges and stereotypes thrown at them but all the while their friendship will be their driving force”, said Pritish Nandy, the producer of the show. Devika Bhagat who wrote season 1 and 2, returns to write season 3. Tannishtha Chatterjee, actor, writer and director, will direct all episodes of the new season while dialogue will continue to be penned by Ishita Moitra. On that note, here are things we would like to watch in the show's upcoming season!

Photo Credit : Youtube