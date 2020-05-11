/
/
/
Four More Shots Please Season 3: Here's what we want to see next in Maanvi, Kirti, Bani, Sayani starrer show
Four More Shots Please Season 3: Here's what we want to see next in Maanvi, Kirti, Bani, Sayani starrer show
Four More Shots Please has been one of the most-watched shows this year and the team recently announced the next season. Speaking of which, here's what one would like to watch in the upcoming season of the show!
Written By
Ekta Varma
5720 reads
Mumbai
Published: May 11, 2020 08:20 pm
1 / 7
Here's what fans are looking forward to in Season 3
In the end of the first episode of Season 2, when the girls said, "Jeh, Four More Shots Please!" we knew we're back to enjoying another season full of trials, problems, fun, breaking societal stereotypes and not to miss, another round of shots! Kirti Kulhari, Maanvi Gagroo, Bani J and Sayani Gupta were back with the second season of their much-celebrated show Four More Shots Please! with a whole dose of laughter, heartbreak, fun, celebrations, problems and so much more! In this season, the girls took on to a journey full of hurdles, issues around patriarchy and gender biases at work, the freedom of expression being curbed in the society to body-shaming issues. While Anjana quit her job and took the matters in her own hands, Damini stood up for the rights like she always did. Siddhi finally realised what her true calling was and Umang found out what's right for her when it comes to the matters of the heart. No matter come what may, in the end, they all had each other and decided to fight it together like one unit! The show also went on to become one of the highest watched shows of this year from India. “The response to Four More Shots Please! has been phenomenal; it has already become the most-watched show from India this year. The first season was one of the top three most-watched original series from India in 2019, and season two has set yet another benchmark." said the head of the streaming platform. “In the new season, the unapologetically flawed girls will face even greater challenges and stereotypes thrown at them but all the while their friendship will be their driving force”, said Pritish Nandy, the producer of the show. Devika Bhagat who wrote season 1 and 2, returns to write season 3. Tannishtha Chatterjee, actor, writer and director, will direct all episodes of the new season while dialogue will continue to be penned by Ishita Moitra. On that note, here are things we would like to watch in the show's upcoming season!
Photo Credit : Youtube
2 / 7
Siddhi and her mother take on Viju's business
As we witnessed in the earlier season, Siddhi is back on good terms with her parents. In an unfortunate news, the show ends with her dad Viju passing away. In the upcoming season we would love to watch Siddhi and her mom Sneha take on Viju's business and manage it while battling the societal norms.
Photo Credit : Youtube
3 / 7
Umang moves on from Samara
In the end of second season, Umang breaks up with Samara and walks out of the wedding with her girls by her side. Further, we would love to see Umang healing from the pain, being back to gym and all set to explore more options of love!
Photo Credit : Youtube
4 / 7
Damini's choice in men
Every fan of the show is curious to find out Damini's choice between Jeh and Dr Warsi!
Photo Credit : Youtube
5 / 7
Anjana taking over her passion
Just like Anjana fought the designer's case against Shashank Bose, it would be interesting to see her fight the patriarchy and other stereotypes and go on to become a super successful individual lawyer!
Photo Credit : Youtube
6 / 7
The girl gang-fighting all the hurdles and problems like one unit
The best part would be seeing the third season pick up from where the four girls are left at the end of season two. They take forward their stories and the journey ahead in their career, relationships, love and, most importantly, the passion and beauty of their friendship!
Photo Credit : Youtube
7 / 7
How did the girls spend their time in lockdown
While everyone is spending their quarantine watching movies, shows, reading books, cooking and working out, the third season would definitely feel incomplete without finding out how did Damini, Anjana, Siddhi and Umang spend their time in quarantine!
Photo Credit : Instagram
Add new comment