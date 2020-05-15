Four More Shots Please: Team Jeh, Team Warsi or Team Arjun, who is the ideal boyfriend? COMMENT NOW
Four More Shots Please starring Kirti Kulhari, Maanvi Gagroo, Bani J and Sayani Gupta recently announced it's Season 3! The girl gang's love interests in the show were truly amazing and are loved by many fans. Comment below and let us know who do you think is boyfriend goals from the show!
Written By
Ekta Varma
12236 reads
Mumbai Updated: May 15, 2020 02:20 pm
JEHHHHHH FOR LIFE!!!
JEH
Jeh hands down...
Jeh is too basic and no intellectual match in long run but if you want emotional support, looks and a man who has his shit together than go for him. Warsi is a typical stereotype predator soliciting women half his age. Never. Arjun is naive, good hearted but too eager to please. He is the one who does not know his worth. He can do much better and deserves a partner who is also emotionally available. Mihir wants to enjoy life with someone who is equally enthusiastic to explore life but in doing so wants things to revolve around his schedule. He might come across supportive but wants to make you interdependent which is a turnoff for any independent woman.
