Four More Shots Please: Team Jeh, Team Warsi or Team Arjun, who is the ideal boyfriend? COMMENT NOW

Four More Shots Please: Team Jeh, Team Warsi or Team Arjun, who is the ideal boyfriend?

Four More Shots Please starring Kirti Kulhari, Maanvi Gagroo, Bani J and Sayani Gupta recently announced it's Season 3! The girl gang's love interests in the show were truly amazing and are loved by many fans. Comment below and let us know who do you think is boyfriend goals from the show!
May 15, 2020
    Who sets major boyfriend goals from the show?

    Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Kirti Kulhari, Maanvi Gagroo, Bani J and Sayani Gupta were back with the second season of their much-celebrated show Four More Shots Please! with a whole dose of laughter, heartbreak, fun, celebrations, problems and so much more to drive away from our boredom with their amazing dose of sass and glam! The show also went on to become one of the highest watched shows of this year from India. “The response to Four More Shots Please! has been phenomenal; it has already become the most-watched show from India this year. The first season was one of the top three most-watched original series from India in 2019, and season two has set yet another benchmark." said the head of the streaming platform. “In the new season, the unapologetically flawed girls will face even greater challenges and stereotypes thrown at them but all the while their friendship will be their driving force”, said Pritish Nandy, the producer of the show. Devika Bhagat who wrote season 1 and 2, returns to write season 3. Tannishtha Chatterjee, actor, writer and director, will direct all episodes of the new season while dialogue will continue to be penned by Ishita Moitra. In the second season, the girls took on to a journey full of hurdles, issues around patriarchy and gender biases at work, the freedom of expression being curbed in the society to body-shaming issues. While Anjana quit her job and took the matters in her own hands, Damini stood up for the rights like she always did. Siddhi finally realised what her true calling was and Umang found out what's right for her when it comes to the matters of the heart. Talking about relationship issues, let's get to the male protagonists of the show. Prateik as Jeh, Milind Soman as Dr Aamir Warsi, Ankur Rathee as Arjun Nair to Prabal Panjabi as Amit Mishra and Rajeev Siddhartha as Mihir Shah, these characters played the love interests of the ladies in the show. While many fans fell head over heels for Jeh's nature and antics, a lot of them were left swooning over Dr Aamir Warsi's incredible charm and aura. Tell us in the comments section below who do you find to be major boyfriend goals!

    Jeh

    The most lovable and admirable quality in Jeh is his way of loving. Jeh truly made us fall in love with the way he loves. From being extremely charming, being supportive in your career, lifting your mood when you're down with another round of shots, planning the most awesome dates to coming back to Udaipur for conveying his feelings, Jeh is hands down our favourite! What do you think about him?

    Mihir

    Mihir was caring, considerate and absolutely in love with Siddhi! He is the boyfriend who will fly down from New York to India to convey his feelings and pursue you no matter what. Even if giving another shot to the relationship is always a tricky choice.

    Arjun Nair

    Anjana's love interest in the show Arjun is the epitome of commitment. Arjun falls in love with Anjana and makes the plan for their future. He is the boyfriend who will be on the side of heartfelt cute wishes, the one who goes out of his way to make you happy and be ultra-sensitive to everything. Arjun is the apt combination of good looks with an emotional side to him that brings out his charm in the most appealing manner ever!

    Warsi

    Warsi portrayed by Milind Soman is undoubtedly the most attractive of all men! Apart from looks that can make girls go weak in the knees, Aamir's sense of responsibility and the way that he takes care of Damini when he finds out she is pregnant truly won our hearts! He will be caring, compassionate and will make your hearts skip a beat with his impeccable charm! Are you on Team Warsi? Tell us in the comments below!

Comments

Anonymous

JEHHHHHH FOR LIFE!!!

Anonymous

JEH

Anonymous

Jeh hands down...

Anonymous

Jeh is too basic and no intellectual match in long run but if you want emotional support, looks and a man who has his shit together than go for him. Warsi is a typical stereotype predator soliciting women half his age. Never. Arjun is naive, good hearted but too eager to please. He is the one who does not know his worth. He can do much better and deserves a partner who is also emotionally available. Mihir wants to enjoy life with someone who is equally enthusiastic to explore life but in doing so wants things to revolve around his schedule. He might come across supportive but wants to make you interdependent which is a turnoff for any independent woman.

