Kartik Aaryan, Alaya F arrive for Freddy promotions

Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F are currently gearing up for the release of their much-anticipated film, Freddy. It is directed by Shashanka Ghosh and will stream on Disney+ Hotstar on December 2, 2022, onwards. In it, Kartik plays the role of a psycho dentist and Alaya F appears as his love interest. This marks the duo's first on-screen collaboration. Now, ahead of the film's release, Kartik and Alaya were spotted in the city as they stepped out to promote Freddy.